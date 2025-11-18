Tive Announces The 2025 Green Impact Leader Award Winners, Celebrating Sustainability Champions Across Global Supply Chains
|
|
“These brands set a remarkable example by actively participating in our recycling and reuse program, contributing significantly to the reduction of electronic waste and supporting sustainable practices in supply chain management,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive.“The Green Impact Leader award reflects our commitment to not only advancing technology, but to reducing the environmental impact of our industry.”
Tive empowers shippers and logistics providers with the real-time data and alerts they need to anticipate issues and prevent waste, from spoiled products to cargo theft to unnecessary emissions. By closing the loop on tracker returns, Tive is creating a scalable pathway to help supply chains operate more responsibly and efficiently.
To learn more about the 2025 Tive Green Impact Leader award and the winners, visit.
About Tive
Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .
Press Contact:
Lane Kearney
Corporate Ink for Tive
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment