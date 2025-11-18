Entersekt Authentication Platform Now Plug-And-Play For Any Bank Or Credit Union, Enabling Instant Fraud And ATO Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entersekt Orkestrate service makes integration and orchestration of Context AwareTM Authentication 85% faster

Atlanta, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt, a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and payment security, today launched the latest enhancements to its modernized digital banking authentication platform. These include Entersekt Orkestrate, a pre-packaged, low-code integration solution that makes it faster and easier to add pre-orchestrated, AI-powered Context AwareTM Authentication and real-time decisioning to any digital banking system. Banks, credit unions, and digital banking vendors can now leverage a single-API solution that drastically simplifies the deployment of best-in-class security for digital financial services, bringing integration times down by 85%, and providing unmatched customer fraud protection on day one.

With Orkestrate, Entersekt's award-winning scam and fraud prevention technology now provides immediate access to over 150 pre-orchestrated authentication journeys across more than 10 use cases, as well as a wider range of risk signals, real-time risk analysis and superior user experiences. As a result, financial institutions (FIs) can quickly deploy and implement fraud stopping measures while ensuring user retention without a steep learning curve or custom integration.

Solving the Digital Banking Fraud Dilemma

As AI scams and fraud continue to evolve beyond login and payment transactions, banks require a solution that protects every interaction while minimizing integration effort. Traditionally, adding this robust security required consuming multiple APIs and dedicating significant time and resources to building complex business logic for every action-from login to money transfers. This effort takes time away from the critical operations that banks and digital platforms should focus on, such as delivering world-class customer experiences.

Entersekt Orkestrate enables FIs to integrate just once through a single API, and then activate multiple authentication journeys through simple configuration, not new development. This approach blends high-security authentication with an exceptional user experience; orchestrating the entire security journey so banks and digital platforms can focus on what they do best. As a result, deployment times can be reduced from months to weeks, giving FIs the agility to respond quickly to new fraud vectors while maintaining user experience consistency and compliance.

“Our customers and partners shouldn't have to rebuild authentication every time fraud evolves,” said Mzukisi Rusi, VP of Product Development at Entersekt.“With Entersekt Orkestrate, one API unlocks every journey. It's simple to activate, fast to deploy, and built to keep financial institutions nimble and one step ahead of fraud.”

This streamlined integration allows Entersekt to provide immediate access to the high impact results its clients have come to expect, including:



98% frictionless logins

90% P2P payment fraud reduction 95% self-serve password resets

Intelligence, Personalization, and Power Through One API

With Entersekt's single API solution, FIs can access pre-orchestrated user journeys with optimized authentication flows for a wide array of high-risk actions, including:



Account access: Seamless and secure login flows, identity verification.

Money movement: ACH transfers, wire transfers, internal transfers, and P2P payments.

High-risk changes: Password resets, device management, modifying credentials, updating addresses, or changing contact information. Contact center: Push notifications for caller authentication and payment verification.

Each journey delivers a consistent experience across browser and mobile, combining strong security with frictionless usability.

Outpacing the Competition

Entersekt's latest platform enhancements simplify integration but also immediately establishes a competitive advantage for FIs. Other solutions often lack this depth of authentication methods, forcing clients to compromise on security. By keeping the optimal business logic and award-winning flows in Entersekt's environment, FIs benefit from efficiency, speed, and continuous security improvement.

MEA Financial, an early adopter of the new Entersekt platform, sees significant benefits from the low effort, low code integration that provides access to Entersekt's authentication solution, which recently won the Datos Insights Award for Authentication Innovation.

“As a digital banking platform with an ambitious roadmap and tight delivery timelines, partnering with Entersekt was a clear choice. Building and maintaining complex fraud-prevention journeys internally would have diverted critical resources from our UniFI Digital Banking development priorities. Entersekt's orchestration platform enables us to deliver advanced authentication and fraud-prevention capabilities to our financial institutions with minimal effort,” said Edward W Rhea, President/CEO, MEA Financial Enterprises.

To learn more about Entersekt's award-winning authentication solutions visit .

About Entersekt

Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context AwareTM Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world, and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 7.5bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world's top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Megan Davis Alloy, on behalf of Entersekt 855-300-8209...