Cloudflare Outage Hits X, Chatgpt & More: What's Down, Why, When Will It Be Fixed? Faqs Here

Cloudfare down:A major Cloudflare outage caused widespread disruptions across multiple popular platforms, leaving users around the world unable to access services. The disruption highlights the critical role Cloudflare plays in managing internet traffic and ensuring website security.

What Happened?

Users began reporting failures on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Spotify, Perplexity, Letterboxd, and Gemini. Many saw error messages stating that Cloudflare could not load the page. Cloudflare confirmed that its network was experiencing widespread 500 errors, impacting both its services and the platforms it supports.

“Cloudflare says that some services are now showing signs of recovery. However, users may still face high error rates until remediation efforts complete,” reports the company.

The outage affected a wide range of services, reflecting Cloudflare's role as a backbone for the modern internet. It manages DNS services, content delivery, and protects websites from DDoS attacks, keeping them stable during periods of heavy traffic. When Cloudflare experiences technical issues, unrelated websites often show downtime simultaneously.

Which Sites Are Down?

The following platforms confirmed disruptions linked to the Cloudflare outage:



X (formerly Twitter) – Users report blank feeds or a“something went wrong” screen.

Spotify – Streaming interruptions reported globally.

OpenAI services including ChatGPT – OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT is down and investigations are in progress.

Perplexity – Users experienced failures loading the platform.

Gemini – Access issues reported.

Canva – Some services disrupted.

Letterboxd – Users were greeted with error messages.

Bet365 – Many users saw messages stating they were blocked due to Cloudflare's malfunction.

League of Legends – Connection issues reported on servers.

Sage – Technical difficulties noted. Downdetector – Experienced partial failure as it relies on Cloudflare itself.

Cloudflare also confirmed that its dashboard and API were failing, affecting companies that manage their services through the platform.

When Will Cloudflare Be Back Up?

At present, Cloudflare is actively investigating the issue. The company stated:

“Cloudflare says that it is continuing investigations and remediation efforts. It reports that some services are now recovering. Users may still see high error rates for some time. The company has not yet shared a confirmed timeline for complete restoration.”

While some platforms are showing signs of recovery, users may continue to encounter intermittent disruptions until the issue is fully resolved.

FAQs

1. Why did the Cloudflare outage happen?

Cloudflare outage hits these major platforms because a technical issue in Cloudflare's network caused widespread 500 errors. Many sites relying on Cloudflare for delivery and security showed failures at the same time.

2. Which services were most affected?

Many platforms went down due to the Cloudflare outage hits these major platforms event, including X, Spotify, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Letterboxd, Bet365 and more, all showing Cloudflare-related error messages.

3. How does Cloudflare impact internet services?

Cloudflare sits behind a vast portion of the modern internet. It powers content delivery, security protections and tools that keep websites online during traffic spikes or cyber attacks. When its systems fail, the impact ripples far beyond any single service.

4. Can users still access affected sites?

Some services are beginning to recover, but users may still experience intermittent errors until Cloudflare completes its remediation efforts. Refreshing the page or waiting may help in some cases.

5. Are outages like this common?

Similar large-scale outages have occurred earlier this year with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud. All these platforms support multiple websites, so a single disruption affects millions of users.