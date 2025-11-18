403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Finance and Sharakah renew Imtidad partnership to strengthen SME ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Renewing their shared vision for sustainable enterprise growth and marking 10 years of strategic partnership, National Finance Company SAOG and Sharakah have once again joined forces under the SME Growth Programme, operating within the arm of the National Finance CSR Programme ‘Imtidad’ 2026, to empower the Sultanate of Oman’s small and medium enterprises and young entrepreneurs. This fresh phase of collaboration builds on a decade of partnership between the two organizations, underscoring their joint mission to promote innovation, economic inclusion and local enterprise development across the Sultanate.
The new agreement was signed by Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, marking another milestone in their ongoing strategic alliance. Through this renewed commitment under the SME Growth Programme, the partners will continue to support a new cohort of twelve local SMEs projects over the coming year, furthering the positive impact of previous Imtidad initiatives that have helped entrepreneurs sharpen their business acumen, expand operations and achieve long-term sustainability.
The SME Growth Programme continues to play a pivotal role in equipping Omani entrepreneurs with the tools, guidance and strategic support they need to grow their businesses. The programme offers targeted mentorship and capacity-building sessions, helping SMEs identify operational challenges, strengthen management practices and enhance profitability.
Commenting on the renewal of the partnership, Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, emphasized the strength of the long-standing collaboration with Sharakah, stating: “This renewed partnership reflects the continuous support that entrepreneurs represent as a key pillar in achieving sustainable economic growth. Over the past ten years, our partnership with Sharakah has enabled many small and medium enterprises across the Sultanate of Oman to thrive. With this renewal, we aim to further strengthen the SME landscape and foster a business environment that empowers these enterprises to grow with greater ease, clarity, and alignment with both the local and global economic landscape.”
Echoing this sentiment, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal underscored the significance of the decade-long partnership with National Finance, stating “Collaborations like Imtidad, strengthened by our 10-year journey together, provide a powerful platform for entrepreneurs to access not only financial support but also the knowledge and guidance that enable them to thrive. Together with National Finance, we remain committed to nurturing Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating an environment where Omani enterprises can innovate, grow and compete with confidence.”
The SME Growth Programme, under the umbrella of the Imtidad CSR platform, has earned recognition for its hands-on, market-responsive approach, which is tailored to address the unique challenges faced by Omani entrepreneurs. Its success demonstrates the value of corporate partnerships in stimulating enterprise growth, while also creating scalable models that support broader economic resilience.
Looking ahead, the renewed Imtidad 2026 partnership between National Finance and Sharakah is expected to unlock new avenues for innovation and SME development. By continuing to champion entrepreneurship, the two organisations are helping to shape a more dynamic, inclusive and diversified economy for the Sultanate.
The new agreement was signed by Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, marking another milestone in their ongoing strategic alliance. Through this renewed commitment under the SME Growth Programme, the partners will continue to support a new cohort of twelve local SMEs projects over the coming year, furthering the positive impact of previous Imtidad initiatives that have helped entrepreneurs sharpen their business acumen, expand operations and achieve long-term sustainability.
The SME Growth Programme continues to play a pivotal role in equipping Omani entrepreneurs with the tools, guidance and strategic support they need to grow their businesses. The programme offers targeted mentorship and capacity-building sessions, helping SMEs identify operational challenges, strengthen management practices and enhance profitability.
Commenting on the renewal of the partnership, Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, emphasized the strength of the long-standing collaboration with Sharakah, stating: “This renewed partnership reflects the continuous support that entrepreneurs represent as a key pillar in achieving sustainable economic growth. Over the past ten years, our partnership with Sharakah has enabled many small and medium enterprises across the Sultanate of Oman to thrive. With this renewal, we aim to further strengthen the SME landscape and foster a business environment that empowers these enterprises to grow with greater ease, clarity, and alignment with both the local and global economic landscape.”
Echoing this sentiment, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal underscored the significance of the decade-long partnership with National Finance, stating “Collaborations like Imtidad, strengthened by our 10-year journey together, provide a powerful platform for entrepreneurs to access not only financial support but also the knowledge and guidance that enable them to thrive. Together with National Finance, we remain committed to nurturing Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating an environment where Omani enterprises can innovate, grow and compete with confidence.”
The SME Growth Programme, under the umbrella of the Imtidad CSR platform, has earned recognition for its hands-on, market-responsive approach, which is tailored to address the unique challenges faced by Omani entrepreneurs. Its success demonstrates the value of corporate partnerships in stimulating enterprise growth, while also creating scalable models that support broader economic resilience.
Looking ahead, the renewed Imtidad 2026 partnership between National Finance and Sharakah is expected to unlock new avenues for innovation and SME development. By continuing to champion entrepreneurship, the two organisations are helping to shape a more dynamic, inclusive and diversified economy for the Sultanate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment