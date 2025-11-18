403
Bombardier and ELIE SAAB Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Create Uniquely Elegant Global 8000 Interior Design
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (18 November 2025): Bombardier and ELIE SAAB are proud to announce a collaboration
to create a uniquely elegant passenger cabin design for the Bombardier Global 8000
(1) aircraft.
This creative collaboration brings together two masters of their craft, with Bombardier’s leading
aviation expertise and ELIE SAAB’s world-renowned artistry in haute couture and design.
Centered on delivering an exceptional passenger experience, the ELIE SAAB-designed jet will
combine refined aesthetics, exceptional craftsmanship and innovative functionality, creating an
environment where comfort and elegance seamlessly meet.
This marks Bombardier’s first-ever design collaboration with a luxury fashion house such as ELIE SAAB, underscoring its commitment to providing its customers with the ultimate in
personalization and sophistication. Customers of the Global 8000 will have the unique
opportunity to select the ELIE SAAB design, a statement of elegance and refinement. The design will be presented at an official unveiling, which will be held in 2026.
“Bombardier Global 8000 customers are already enjoying the finest in business aviation with
exceptional comfort, the fastest speed and lowest cabin altitude in the industry, as well as the
best field performance to operate from short runways in all weather conditions. This
collaboration with ELIE SAAB further sets apart this aircraft’s distinctive characteristics and
exemplifies Bombardier’s commitment to offering a unparallelled customer experience,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “As two iconic family businesses and two world-class brands, we share a profound commitment to heritage and excellence, driven by our talented teams and fueled by a spirit of innovation. By combining our engineering and craftsmanship expertise with ELIE SAAB’s iconic design vision, we are offering our customers something truly unique – an aircraft that reflects the pinnacle of elegance and a spectacular attention to detail.”
“Partnering with Bombardier marks an important milestone in ELIE SAAB’s strategic expansion
into lifestyle. Together, as two businesses united by family values and a commitment to
excellence, we are shaping a new expression of luxury in aviation. By bringing our craftsmanship
into dialogue with Bombardier’s engineering mastery, we are creating an experience designed
for a global clientele seeking unparalleled refinement and comfort. This vision comes to life in
the Global 8000 cabin design, where our signature aesthetic meets Bombardier’s performance
leadership to set a new standard for sophistication in air travel,” commented Elie Saab Junior,
Vice Chairman and CEO of ELIE SAAB Group.
The Bombardier Global 8000 is the industry’s no-compromise flagship aircraft, setting a new
standard for performance, comfort, and innovation. With a top speed of Mach 0.95, an
impressive range of 8,000 nautical miles and the lowest cabin altitude in the industry, the Global
8000 redefines long-distance travel. Its advanced technology, smooth ride, and meticulously
configurated cabin make it the ultimate choice for those who demand excellence without
compromise. Thanks to its exceptional field performance, the Global 8000 also provides access
to more airports with shorter runways, offering unmatched flexibility for travelers.
