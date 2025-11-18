Netramark Signs Four New Contracts With A Leading Global Pharmaceutical Company To Enhance Clinical Trial Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has signed four contracts with a leading global pharmaceutical company to provide advanced AI analytics supporting multiple late-stage clinical studies.

Under the terms of the agreements, NetraMark's proprietary NetraAI platform will be applied to clinical data from four pivotal studies to help uncover and characterize patient subpopulations that drive treatment response, placebo response, and overall trial variability. The work aims to enhance understanding of complex patient populations.

“The signing of these four contracts represents a significant expansion of our ongoing collaboration with a leading pharmaceutical company,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark.“Our NetraAI system seeks to generate explainable insights from complex, heterogeneous clinical datasets - enabling sponsors to better understand their patient populations and make more informed development decisions.”

Across the engagements, NetraMark will conduct multi-study analyses which seek to:

Identify explainable subpopulations that characterize treatment and placebo response patterns;

Quantify clinical and demographic variables that influence variability in study outcomes.



Each of the four studies will leverage NetraAI, a mathematically-augmented AI system capable of identifying high-effect-size subgroups within complex datasets without relying on opaque“black box” modeling. This interpretability is essential for aligning with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) evolving expectations for explainable AI methods in clinical development.

The contracts were executed under an existing master services agreement reflecting ongoing engagement from the sponsor and continued confidence in NetraMark's technology, and also represent new discrete projects.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu – CFO | ... | 403-681-2549