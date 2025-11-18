Observe.AI Named A Cool Vendor In 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors In Customer Service And Support Technology Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Observe has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2025“Gartner ® Cool VendorsTM in Customer Support and Technology” report

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Observe, the leader in AI agents for customer experience, today announced it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the“Gartner Cool Vendors in Customer Service and Support Technology” report. The emerging vendors highlighted in this research are transforming the market with innovative AI-first approaches that deliver on AI objectives through automation, analytics and enhanced security. Observe provides an AI-powered customer service platform that integrates voice and chat agents, an AI copilot, and conversational intelligence to deliver natural, real-time, and compliant support through a secure, cloud-based system.

Gartner research notes that“more than 75% of customer service leaders are being pushed by executives to implement generative AI.” We believe that the report helps businesses identify trusted innovation partners that deliver real business impact such as automation, analytics, and enhanced security, not just hype.

“We see this recognition as validation of a fundamental shift happening in customer experience, from reactive service to proactive automation,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO of“Our mission is to deliver voice-first AI agents that enable natural, human-like conversations for customers and predictable execution for businesses. In doing so, we're turning the contact center into a space where conversations drive loyalty, learning, and lasting impact.”

Observe brings AI automation and human empowerment together in one platform that enhances every stage of the customer journey, including:



VoiceAI & ChatAI Agents: Fully automate conversations to scale service teams and streamline customer engagement.

AI Copilots: Deliver contextual, AI-driven coaching that improves service quality, compliance, and customer sentiment. Conversation Intelligence: Automate call scoring, detect compliance risks, and generate personalized coaching insights to drive continuous agent performance improvement.



Powered by proprietary speech and language models built for contact centers, Observe integrates with over 250 enterprise systems, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Genesys and ensures enterprise-grade security and compliance with HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA standards.

About Observe

Observe is the leading AI agent platform for customer experience. It enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that automate customer interactions, delivering natural conversations for customers with predictable outcomes for the business.

Observe combines advanced speech understanding, workflow automation, and enterprise-grade governance to execute end-to-end workflows with AI agents. It also enables teams to guide and augment human agents with AI copilots, and analyze 100% of human and AI interactions for insights, coaching, and quality management.

Companies like DoorDash, Affordable Care, Signify Health, and Verida use Observe to transform customer experiences every day by accelerating service speed, increasing operational efficiency, and strengthening customer loyalty across every channel.

