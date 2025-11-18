Cloudian Launches Enterprise AI Data Platform That Turns Company Documents Into Instant AI Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cloudian today announced the general availability of the Cloudian HyperScaleAI Data Platform. Based on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, the solution transforms decades of institutional knowledge-stored in documents, PDFs, images, and spreadsheets-into instantly accessible insights through a familiar chatbot interface. Organizations can quickly deploy enterprise AI that maintains complete data sovereignty while delivering results in days rather than months.

Most enterprise AI initiatives face a fundamental dilemma: move sensitive data to shared environments that may not align with compliance requirements, or embark on complex custom development that typically requires months of integration work and often fails to deliver business value. Meanwhile, 80% of institutional knowledge in unstructured data-documents, reports, and operational data containing decades of expertise-remains inaccessible to AI systems.

The HyperScale platform eliminates this choice with an integrated solution that includes proven NVIDIA AI Blueprints for enterprise document AI. Unlike complex custom projects, the platform is operational within days, providing complete AI infrastructure-compute, storage, and software-with minimal data migration requirements or integration complexity.

Immediate Business Impact with Zero Compromise

The platform delivers enterprise AI capabilities without the traditional trade-offs. S3-native object storage with RDMA for S3 performance ensures 8X faster vector database operations than CPU-based alternatives with file storage, enabling real-time AI responses across thousands of users.

Organizations eliminate unpredictable cloud costs through an integrated appliance model with predictable Capex pricing. The solution also eliminates AI cloud expenses including per-token fees and data storage costs that may be hundreds of times higher than on-premises alternatives, all while maintaining complete data sovereignty. The platform's HyperStore AIDP can process and analyze data wherever it resides-whether on-premises, in hybrid environments, or across distributed infrastructures-providing flexibility for diverse enterprise architectures.

Enterprise Document AI: Unlock Institutional Knowledge

The platform's document AI application blueprint makes decades of institutional knowledge instantly accessible through natural language queries. Healthcare systems can access patient records and clinical protocols while maintaining HIPAA compliance. Financial institutions can search regulatory filings and contracts without exposing sensitive data to external providers.

Expanding AI Capabilities

The platform will expand beyond document AI with upcoming blueprints for video analysis-monitoring factory floors, warehouses, and construction sites. Future applications will include data analytics and additional enterprise AI capabilities; all deployed through the same integrated infrastructure.

The entry-level configuration is built on an NVIDIA RTX PROTM Server which includes up to eight NVIDIA RTX PROTM 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, dual Intel Xeon 6900 CPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet SuperNICs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and Cloudian HyperStore NVMe-based storage. The platform features integrated RDMA for S3 connectivity with non-disruptive scaling from terabytes to exabytes as requirements grow.

"Organizations need AI that works with their existing security and compliance requirements, not against them," said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. "Our HyperScale AI Data Platform delivers exactly that: secure access to institutional knowledge through a familiar chatbot interface, with complete data sovereignty and deployment in days rather than months."

“Turning business data into actionable AI insights requires more than just storage - it demands integrated, high-performance infrastructure that evolves with enterprise needs,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA.“The Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform is built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, networking and software to help organizations access critical knowledge securely, reduce deployment complexity and scale their AI capabilities as their data grows.”

Availability and Support

The Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform is immediately available globally through Cloudian's certified channel partner network. Each system includes Cloudian HyperCare support with remote management services and 24x7 technical assistance. Organizations can deploy air-gapped configurations with no cloud dependencies for maximum security in regulated environments.

For more information, visit cloudian.