US Stock Market Dips
(MENAFN) U.S. equities closed lower on Monday, weighed down once again by technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.18%, or 557.24 points, ending the day at 46,590.24. The Nasdaq fell 0.84%, or 192.51 points, finishing at 22,708.07, while the S&P 500 decreased 0.92%, or 61.70 points, to reach 6,672.41.
The Volatility Index (VIX), commonly referred to as the "fear index," surged 12.86% to 22.38, reflecting heightened market uncertainty.
Market participants are eagerly anticipating the earnings report from chip leader Nvidia, scheduled for Wednesday, as well as the September labor report, which was postponed due to the federal government shutdown and is now set for Thursday.
Shares of Nvidia slipped 1.8% on Monday ahead of its third-quarter earnings, as investor worries over elevated valuations continue to pressure both the chipmaker and major technology stocks.
In contrast, Alphabet distinguished itself among large tech companies, climbing 3.1% after news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had acquired a stake in the parent company of Google and YouTube.
Additionally, the September nonfarm payrolls report, the first economic data release following the government shutdown, is expected to attract significant attention from investors on Thursday.
