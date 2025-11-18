Lakeside Software Launches Systrack AI, Bringing Agentic Digital Employee Experience To Every Device

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Direct edge performance insights and diagnostics made instantly actionable for IT, end-users, and applications

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Softwar, the industry-leading digital employee experience (DEX) company, today launched an AI reasoning engine built on 20+ years of edge telemetry and analytics expertise. The platform lets enterprises rapidly diagnose IT issues that degrade end-user experience by connecting cause and effect across millions of real-time signals. Built on the most reliable and robust collection of digital experience data, SysTrack AI explains not only what is happening but why, and how to resolve it.

With SysTrack AI, Lakeside's deep device intelligence becomes instantly accessible-a shift-left transformation for DEX and service desk operations across three interconnected lanes:



SysTrack AI for IT Engineers: Auto-diagnostics and prescriptive remediations enable Level 1 help desk agents to resolve issues that historically would require Level 2 or Level 3 escalation. Engineers can ask questions in plain language-on desktops, mobile devices, or ITSM platforms like ServiceNow-and receive concise, evidence-based answers. For example, asking“Why is this device slow?” might return“High CPU usage from a recent patch, affecting 12% of users,” with a clickable audit trail linking directly to telemetry data.

SysTrack AI for End Users: Employees are empowered to troubleshoot their own issues with conversational self-service workflows and multimodal experiences like Teams chat and voice calls. Guardrails provide persona-aware remediation steps and escalation paths when resolution requires privileged access or complex troubleshooting. SysTrack AI for IT Apps: SysTrack AI integrates seamlessly with enterprise IT ecosystems, including ServiceNow, Microsoft, Salesforce, Citrix, VMware, Splunk, OpenAI, and Moveworks. The platform supports diverse integration opportunities via MCP, A2A, and API. SysTrack AI can be deployed as a headless solution, providing ITSM enrichment as well as autonomous AIOps and EIS triggering.



SysTrack AI leverages the SysTrack platform's decades of continuous data collection, capturing over 10,000 data points every 15 seconds across millions of endpoints. Its cloud-native architecture combines causal inference algorithms with a natural language engine, translating telemetry and analytics into real-time, actionable diagnoses and insights.

“Lakeside has always been known for the depth and breadth of our data,” said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software.“With SysTrack AI, that intelligence is now easily accessible on each device, reasoning instantly from evidence rather than guessing. SysTrack makes digital employee experience management easy, so end users don't have to invoke the help desk for every problem and, when things do get escalated, IT teams can quickly see what's happening and why.”

The platform also transforms escalation workflows. L2 and L3 engineers no longer need to re-diagnose issues already addressed by L1 teams: each diagnostic step and attempted fix is automatically recorded and reasoned through. When a problem is escalated, the next engineer inherits a complete, data-backed explanation, reducing redundancy, shortening escalation cycles, and allowing senior engineers to focus on resolution.

“At AdventHealth, delivering preeminent care starts with empowering our clinicians and staff with reliable, responsive technology,” said Sonny Noto, VP of Technology Services for AdventHealth. "SysTrack has transformed how our IT teams diagnose and resolve issues-giving us real-time, actionable insights across our environment. Our teams can focus on what matters most: supporting our caregivers and enhancing the patient's experience. As an early access customer of SysTrack AI, we're on the cutting edge of healthcare IT.”

SysTrack AI represents a shift from automated DEX to autonomous, proactive insights, diagnosis, and remediation at scale. By contextualizing AI reasoning with real-time edge data, Lakeside gives organizations a single, trusted view of digital experience and system health-and the confidence to act on it.

“SysTrack AI isn't just an upgrade, it redefines what digital experience management can do,” said Dan Salinas, Chief Operating Officer, Lakeside Software.“Unlike other tools that focus on limited metrics or lengthy setups, SysTrack AI combines unparalleled depth of data with plug-and-play simplicity. Customers start seeing meaningful results in hours, not months.”

SysTrack AI offers unmatched observability into CPU, GPU, and NPU utilization, enabling enterprises to optimize performance, security, and manageability. Through integrations with Intel® Innovation Platform Framework (IPF) and Intel's NPU telemetry, SysTrack AI ensures IT organizations and system integrators can maximize their investment and outcomes from SysTrack's ability to analyze which processes use the NPU, measures utilization levels, and pinpoints which users and applications benefit most from AI capabilities.

"Intel and Lakeside share a commitment to empowering IT teams and work closely together to drive innovation and efficiency. Low-latency, on-device AI through Intel Core Ultra's hybrid compute helps organizations keep sensitive data local, while SysTrack AI gives ops teams the visibility to govern, troubleshoot and continuously deliver enhanced user experience," said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Client Software Enabling at Intel.

SysTrack AI is available today, giving enterprises immediate access to evidence-based insights and real-time reasoning across their IT environments. Organizations can purchase SysTrack AI through Azure Marketplace to optimize cloud commitments and frictionless digital experiences simultaneously. Learn more and request a demo at SysTrack.

Today, a network of global industry partners, including HCLTech, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra have announced support for SysTrack AI:

“As the largest global MSP for Lakeside, managing over 1 million seats on SysTrack, we are looking at leveraging SysTrack AI to combine human expertise with trustworthy first-party edge data. This powerful combination shall enhance our ability to serve customers and elevate the digital employee experience further.” - Aditya Bansal, AVP & Global Service Excellence Head, DFS (Digital Foundation Services) at HCLTech

"Watsonx Orchestrate is how enterprises turn first-party data into action. By integrating SysTrack, customers get richer endpoint context so agents can act with precision across all of their IT workflows.” - Jennifer Kady, VP of WW Data Sales GM at IBM

“Autonomous operations require trustworthy data. SysTrack AI provides contextual endpoint insight and diagnostics; Lenovo Care of One deploys it into safe, explainable automation across global enterprise fleets.” - Rakshit Ghura, VP and GM of Digital Workplace Solutions at Lenovo

“Lakeside SysTrack AI is a key enabler of our AI-First Workplace vision, harnessing endpoint telemetry to deliver secure, scalable intelligence that drives transformative productivity, enhances the Digital Employee Experience, and delivers measurable business outcomes.” - Pandiya Kumar Rajamony, EVP & Head CIS at LTIMindtree

“At global scale, context is everything. Tech Mahindra, along with SysTrack AI, are transforming digital operations of our clients, giving engineers the context and actionable telemetry they need to act smarter, resolve faster, and elevate the user experience.” - Subin John, Global Head of Digital Workplace Services at Tech Mahindra

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is the pioneer of AI-powered digital employee experience (DEX), enabling IT to move from reactive support to proactive, strategic operations. With its flagship platform, SysTrack, and the newly launched SysTrack AI, Lakeside transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into predictive insights and automated resolutions-empowering enterprises to reduce downtime, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across endpoints, edge, and OT environments. Trusted by global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million endpoints, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside is designing the future of DEX-because in today's hybrid, distributed, and AI-driven world, IT matters. Learn more at

Brittany Frey |