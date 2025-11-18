Nanox Announces Strategic Partnership With 3DR® Labs To Expand AI-Powered Imaging Solutions Across North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3DRLabs to Offer Nanox's FDA-Cleared Imaging Solutions to Its Network of More Than 1,800 Hospitals and Imaging Centers Across the U.S.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the“Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with 3DR Labs, LLC, one of the largest providers of medical image post-processing services in the United States. Through this collaboration, 3DR Labs will offer FDA-cleared solutions to its network of more than 1,800 hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and healthcare providers.

Under the terms of the collaboration, 3DR Labs will integrate advanced, FDA-cleared software solutions, HealthCCSng (AI cardiac solution ), HealthOST (AI bone solution ), and HealthFLD (AI liver solution ), into its imaging services portfolio, making these AI-powered tools available to healthcare providers across its nationwide network.

The partnership enables 3DR Labs to market, distribute software solutions to its client base across North America. The agreement positions technology to support early signs of disease detection and improve clinical outcomes management initiatives at scale across one of the largest medical imaging service networks in the United States.

Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides continuous access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and AI-enabled workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor-agnostic platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency across healthcare systems.

“This partnership represents one of our most significant U.S. reseller relationships to date and meaningfully expands our commercial reach,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox.“3DR's extensive, established relationships gives us a powerful channel to deliver our AI solutions to nearly two thousand healthcare organizations, which can use them to detect chronic diseases earlier.”

Christy Mutchler, Vice President, Solutions Management of 3DR Labs, said, FDA-cleared solutions align perfectly with the population health priorities of the hospitals and imaging centers we serve. These tools can be seamlessly integrated into existing radiology workflows without disrupting clinical operations.”

Nanox AI's state-of-the-art software solutions use deep learning algorithms to automatically analyze routine CT scans for indicators of chronic disease that might otherwise go undetected:



AI Cardiac solution, HealthCCSng, quantifies coronary artery calcium and classifies results according to Agatston categories, facilitating early detection of cardiovascular risk.

AI Bone Solution, HealthOST, provides automated bone density and vertebral height loss evaluation for osteoporosis risk AI Liver Solution, HealthFLD, Liver attenuation measurement to identify patients at risk of fatty liver disease



All three solutions are FDA-cleared and designed to integrate into existing radiology workflows, enabling opportunistic screening for multiple signs of chronic conditions from routine imaging studies.

Nanox entered into a commercial agreement with 3DR, whose CEO also serves as a director at Nanox. The agreement was approved in accordance with the law applicable to related-party transactions.

About Nanox

Nanox is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit .

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox LTD – an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox's subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit .

About 3DR Labs + Strings

3DR® Labs and its wholly owned subsidiary, Strings, transform medical imaging and healthcare operations through advanced technology, intelligent automation, and trusted expertise. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs provides continuous access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and AI-enabled workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor-agnostic platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency across healthcare systems.

Strings, a leader in AI-driven workflow orchestration, extends these capabilities by learning, predicting, and automating both human and data tasks. Purpose-built for healthcare, Strings empowers providers, IT teams, and administrators to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes through predictive automation.

Together, 3DR Labs and Strings deliver end-to-end innovation that enhances imaging operations, optimizes performance, drives smarter, faster, and better care delivery across the healthcare continuum.

For more information, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“can,”“might,”“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the and from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

...

Elizabeth Morgan

3DR

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

...