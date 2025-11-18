Hudson Talent Solutions Launches Hudsonflow, Redefining RPO With The Industry's First Human-Led, Agentic AI Delivery Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, an award-winning global leader in talent advisory and workforce solutions, announced today the launch of, the newest addition to itsdigital ecosystem. The introduction of HudsonFlow marks a major advancement in how talent strategies are designed and delivered, powered byand grounded in Hudson's

HudsonFlow joins HudsonIQ and HudsonCore as part of Hudson TalentFusionTM, a connected suite of intelligent products built by an internal team of innovators led by Stephanie Edwards, Hudson's Chief Digital Officer and Global Head of Enterprise Solutions. Together, these solutions help organizations attract, engage, and retain talent with greater precision, speed, and insight.

“HudsonFlow represents the next evolution in how we bring technology and talent together,” commented Ms. Edwards.“By embedding Agentic AI directly into our delivery model, we're empowering teams to work smarter and faster, without losing the human connection that defines Hudson Talent Solutions' signature approach.”

At the core of HudsonFlow is TESS, Hudson's proprietary Agentic AI agent, designed to predict, execute, and optimize. Unlike traditional AI that requires constant prompts, TESS takes initiative, executing tasks from end to end to create a seamless recruitment process that maximizes efficiency and frees human teams to focus on strategy, relationships, and results.

While HudsonFlow introduces groundbreaking automation, Hudson Talent Solutions remains steadfast in its human-first philosophy. TESS is not a standalone product available for purchase; it is fully integrated into Hudson's delivery model, ensuring every client experience is guided, managed, and amplified by expert talent advisors.

This human-led, AI-enabled approach positions Hudson as the first RPO provider to embed an Agentic AI product directly into its delivery framework, setting a new benchmark for innovation in the talent solutions industry.

The launch of HudsonFlow follows a series of bold and strategic initiatives, including the company's transformation from Hudson RPO to Hudson Talent Solutions, a move that reflects its broader commitment to integrated, end-to-end talent partnerships.

Lokesh Goyal, Vice President of leading global research firm Everest Group, added,“As RPO continues to evolve toward greater integrated and strategic engagement models, Hudson RPO's rebrand to Hudson Talent Solutions reflects a step in the right direction. This move is well-timed since enterprises are increasingly seeking unified solutions that cut across multiple talent categories (permanent and contingent), underpinned by consulting, analytics, technology, and ecosystem partnerships. So, this is definitely a step in the right direction which could set Hudson up for greater success in the future.”

HudsonFlow is now incorporated into Hudson's future-forward solution designs and will be available as an optional enhancement within select client programs. Current clients will have the opportunity to adopt HudsonFlow progressively, by region, program, or renewal cycle, ensuring smooth integration and strategic alignment.

“HudsonFlow represents an exciting new chapter in how we create value,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions.“By integrating Agentic AI directly into our delivery model, we're enhancing how talent solutions are designed and executed, driving greater efficiency, deeper insights, and new opportunities for scalable growth across our business and for our clients.”

Even prior to its official launch, HudsonFlow has experienced strong early demand, prompting a staged release as a result of rapid client adoption.

Organizations interested in early access can join the waitlist here.

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated strategies across recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding. Through its Hudson TalentFusionTM ecosystem, featuring HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and now HudsonFlow, the company combines human insight with intelligent technology to deliver measurable, long-term value.

Learn more at HudsonTalent

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

...