Hear The Future: ELEHEAR Launches Black Friday Deal On AI Hearing Aids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting at just $509 per pair, this FDA-registered device is bringing premium hearing care within reach.

New York, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is transforming how we live, work-and now, how we hear. This Black Friday, ELEHEAR is making premium hearing care more accessible than ever. Its flagship FDA-registered OTC hearing aid, Beyond Pro, is now available for just $509 per pair (15% OFF -delivering cutting-edge performance at a fraction of the traditional cost.

ELEHEAR's hearing aids combine medical-grade performance with advanced AI technology, providing users with crystal-clear sound and superior comfort-all without the need for prescriptions or costly clinic visits.

Hear the Difference

ELEHEAR Beyond Pro represents the next generation of smart hearing aids, engineered to deliver a natural listening experience in any environment. Powered by our proprietary VOCCLEAR® 2.0 Algorithm, it separates speech from background noise in real time, reproducing 99% of natural sounds and achieving nearly 100% speech clarity.

Key features include:



Smart Noise Reduction & Directional Focus: Hear conversations clearly in any setting.

High-Fidelity Music Mode: Enjoy rich, detailed sound with enhanced bass when streaming music.

Ultra-Low Latency Bluetooth 5.3: Connect seamlessly for phone calls, TV, and music.

Real-Time AI Translation: Communicate effortlessly across 20 languages.

Tinnitus Relief: Access 22 soothing soundscapes for everyday calm. 45-Day Risk-Free Trial + 1-Year Warranty: Shop with confidence.

"At ELEHEAR, we believe better hearing means better living," said David Hogan, Managing Director of ELEHEAR. "This Black Friday, we're making smart hearing technology truly within reach for everyone."

The Black Friday offer is available from today through Cyber Monday, exclusively at .

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR is an integrated AI hearing aids brand encompassing R&D, manufacturing, and global sales operations. The company's self-developed core technologies-including its proprietary VOCCLEAR® algorithm-enable ultra-low latency processing, AI-driven noise reduction, and DNN-hybrid feedback cancellation. These innovations have earned recognition from professional teams worldwide, underscoring ELEHEAR's strong technical competitiveness in global markets.

Guided by its mission to "Hear The Future," ELEHEAR is dedicated to making medical-grade hearing care accessible to all-breaking down barriers through innovation, empowering people with hearing loss, and helping them reconnect with the world through smarter sound.

