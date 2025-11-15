Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Faces Record $463 Million Withdrawal Amid Market Chaos

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin investors faced another wave of turbulence on November 14 as BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF witnessed a massive outflow. According to SoSoValue data, the ETF recorded a $463.10 million withdrawal, marking the largest single exit in USD terms since BlackRock 's entry into the market. This surge in outflows added significant pressure to a market already grappling with heightened fear and widespread sell-offs.

The withdrawal from BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF isn't an isolated incident. Other major Bitcoin ETFs have also experienced sharp outflows. Fidelity's FBTC saw more than $2 million in outflows, while Grayscale's GBTC shed $25.09 million, continuing a prolonged trend of negative flows. In contrast, only one smaller Grayscale product showed any positive movement, gaining a mere $4.17 million. Other significant players like Ark, 21Shares, Bitwise, and VanEck saw no new inflows, underscoring the broader liquidity crisis affecting the crypto market.

A Concerning Trend of Liquidity Shortage

The scale of withdrawals highlights the growing liquidity shortage in the market. Many institutions appear to be offloading their Bitcoin holdings, not because they have lost confidence in the asset itself, but due to urgent liquidity needs. This scenario paints a picture of a market in distress, where even large institutional players are forced to cash out amid uncertain financial conditions.

Data from analyst Daan Crypto Trades revealed a concerning divide in the performance of crypto assets. Over the past month, the prices of most cryptocurrencies have fallen between 10% and 30%, with only a select few coins managing gains above 30%. This stark performance discrepancy suggests a widening gap between successful and struggling assets, highlighting the difficulties investors face in navigating the market.

Kiyosaki Maintains Optimism Amid Market Downturn

Despite the challenges, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, remains steadfast in his belief in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki, who has consistently advocated for Bitcoin, reiterated his commitment to the digital asset and expressed plans to purchase more once the market stabilizes. He emphasized that Bitcoin 's limited supply positions it for long-term value, particularly in the face of rising global debt and inflation.

Kiyosaki's confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value contrasts sharply with the growing uncertainty surrounding other assets. He remains focused on Bitcoin's fundamental strengths and believes that global economic pressures will only increase demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.