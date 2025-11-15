Punjab Cabinet Gives Green Light To Recruit 311 Nurses

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Saturday approved the recruitment of 311 nurses in the Health and Family Welfare department, marking a step forward in the government's mission to strengthen the healthcare delivery system across the state.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the decision underscores the government's commitment to improving patient care and enhancing the capacity of public health institutions. This decision is part of a larger, comprehensive plan to fill key human resource gaps across hospitals and medical institutions.

In addition to this, recruitment of more than 400 additional nurses is currently underway, ensuring that every healthcare facility is adequately staffed to deliver quality nursing care, and these nurses will join before the first week of December.

Pertinently, the government has completed the recruitment of 800 doctors through a transparent process to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals at both primary and tertiary levels. Over 175 specialist doctors have already been appointed in major disciplines, including paediatrics, medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, and surgery, thereby strengthening specialised services in government hospitals.

The Cabinet also gave a nod to revive 16 posts of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission for effective implementation of the state and the Government of India schemes related to social security, women, and children.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to create a separate cadre of employees to be posted in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). It was witnessed over time that a large number of Punjab quota posts remain vacant in the BBMB, due to which the board filled posts of the Punjab quota with its own cadre.

The Cabinet has given its nod to create 2,458 posts for the recruitment for the various departments and to adopt rules in respect of posts of various departments. The Cabinet also gave approval to enhance retirement age for administrative posts filled by promotion from medical teaching faculty in the Department of Medical Education and Research from 62 to 65 years.

The retirement age of medical teaching faculty in the Department of Medical Education and Research was earlier 62 years, but it is 65 years in neighbouring states of Haryana and Chandigarh, besides in Government of India institutions. This will help improve faculty retention and institutional stability, strengthening the medical education ecosystem amid the expansion of medical colleges and enhancing patient services and academic leadership continuity.

The Cabinet also gave concurrence for summoning the 10th special session of the Vidhan Sabha in Anandpur Sahib as part of commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The special session will be held at Bhai Jaita ji in the holy city on November 24. The Cabinet also gave approval to launch the Navi Dishaa Scheme to address menstrual hygiene and provide free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls and vulnerable women.

The scheme will focus on awareness, education, behavioural change, and free sanitary napkin distribution to needy women. Under the scheme, free supply of napkins will be ensured to all menstruating women aged 15-44 years, especially to the needy groups such as school dropouts, BPL women, slum dwellers, itinerant communities, and homeless women.