Trump To File Lawsuit Against BBC Over Edited 'Panorama' Segment

U.S. President Donald Trump will file a lawsuit against the BBC next week, seeking between $1 billion and $5 billion in damages, Reuters reported.

Trump told reporters he has not yet discussed the matter with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following controversy over a“Panorama” episode that edited his speech to imply support for the January 6 Capitol attack.

The BBC apologized after the program sparked public backlash, but the broadcaster rejected Trump's request for compensation, stating that editorial decisions followed standard journalistic practices.

Trump's legal team had previously warned that if the BBC did not issue a formal retraction, apology, and damages payment, they would pursue a $1 billion lawsuit (approximately £759 million).

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between Trump and international media outlets over coverage he claims misrepresents his statements and political positions.

Media analysts note that the BBC controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of journalistic practices in reporting on high-profile political figures, with questions over selective editing and context.

Legal experts suggest Trump's potential lawsuit could face challenges under UK and U.S. defamation laws, particularly regarding public figures and freedom of the press.

Observers say the case may also impact transatlantic relations, as it draws attention to how major U.S. political figures engage with international media institutions.

