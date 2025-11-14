MENAFN - GetNews)



Google VP confirms PR is key to AI search citation. Morningstar PR offers mandatory AI SEO strategy







CHICAGO - November 14, 2025 - Morningstar PR Newswire today highlighted critical validation from Google's VP of Product, Robby Stein, who confirmed in a recent interview that Public Relations and public articles directly influence citation in Google's AI Answers. The company asserts this confirmation validates its core service-the AI SEO press release-as the mandatory strategy for brands seeking authority and visibility in the new digital landscape.

Morningstar PR Newswire, which offers guaranteed, high-authority distribution for just $49, is the only service specifically engineered to execute this AI-first approach.

​“This is the definitive signal every business needed to hear: AI models use PR as a tool to determine authority,” said Marcus Morningstar, CEO and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Morningstar PR Newswire.“The VP's comments underscore the necessity of investing in public articles not just for human readers, but for the AI itself. Our proprietary AI Prompt Algorithm is built precisely to capitalize on this strategic shift.”

PR Confirmed as a Tool for AI Citation

According to the recent interview, Google's AI models simulate a person's search process. When determining a business's authority, the models prioritize sources that are frequently cited in public discourse. The interview explicitly noted: "If you're a business, and you're mentioned in... a public article that lots of people end up finding, those kinds of things become useful for the AI to find."

The discussion further confirmed that marketers are now "investing in PR not for people to see it, but for AI," acknowledging the new reality where a high-authority article functions as a direct input for generative AI models.

Morningstar PR: The Execution Engine

Morningstar PR Newswire ensures clients meet this new mandate by using technology and distribution channels engineered for AI citation:

Proprietary AI SEO:

The Morningstar PR AI Prompt Algorithm optimizes releases for the increasingly complicated, high-value queries (such as "how-to" and "purchase decisions") that users ask AI.

Guaranteed Authority:

Morningstar PR guarantees placement with live links on over 400 high-authority news outlets. This vast, constant stream of high-impact backlinks elevates the brand's perceived authority in the eyes of search algorithms and AI models.

​ Unbeatable Value:

The company's mission for the democratization of the press-enabled by its AI efficiency and ownership of its distribution network-provides this essential, guaranteed service for just $49 per release.

