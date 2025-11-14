Jeff Park Praises CFTC's Crypto Oversight As 'Directionally Correct'

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As discussions around the regulation of cryptocurrencies continue to evolve, recent insights from industry analyst Jeff Park shed light on potential shifts in oversight authority. With proposed legislation gaining momentum, experts suggest that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may assume a more dominant regulatory role over the crypto markets, paving the way for clearer rules and increased innovation within the sector.



Jeff Park predicts the CFTC will have broader oversight over crypto than the SEC.

The proposed crypto market structure bill emphasizes the CFTC's role in regulating digital commodities.

Industry leaders see this shift as a move toward more transparent and innovation-friendly regulation. Recent legislative drafts are supported by both Republican and Democrat senators, advocating for clear rules and consumer protection.

Despite complexities surrounding the recent crypto market structure bill, clearer regulatory pathways are starting to emerge, according to Jeff Park, Chief Investment Officer of ProCap BTC. In an interview with crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, Park noted that,“The CFTC will own a larger domain over crypto than the SEC,” emphasizing that the landscape is still evolving amidst various stakeholder interests.

He explained that the CFTC's expertise in managing financial derivatives and leverage aligns well with the industry's direction, especially as blockchain projects increasingly focus on capital efficiency and settlement mechanisms.“It just makes sense,” Park added, highlighting that treating cryptocurrencies as commodities aligns with international markets, allowing the CFTC to craft comprehensive rules across global commodities trading.

Jeff Park discussed the future of crypto regulation with Anthony Pompliano on The Pomp Podcast. Source: Anthony Pompliano

Park pointed out that U.S. regulators mainly focus on securities accessible to American investors, with limited oversight over global digital asset markets. Meanwhile, recent legislative proposals by senators John Boozman and Cory Booker aim to clarify the regulatory landscape. Boozman, a Republican Agriculture Committee chair, stated,“The CFTC is the right agency to regulate spot digital commodity trading, and establishing clear rules is essential for consumer protection and industry growth.”

Increased innovation and regulatory clarity

Advocates see these developments as vital for fostering innovation in areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Park emphasized that regulatory clarity will catalyze new financial products and protocols, ultimately bolstering the broader crypto ecosystem.

As regulation takes shape, speculation surrounds who will assume long-term leadership of the CFTC. Michael Selig, currently the chief counsel for the SEC's crypto task force, is under consideration for the agency's top role, with hearings scheduled next week. Since September, acting Chair Caroline Pham has been leading the agency, signaling potential shifts in oversight priorities.

Overall, these developments suggest a move toward a more structured and promising environment for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovations, with clearer rules that could help attract mainstream investment and growth.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.