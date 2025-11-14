Viking Sunset Studios Heads To AFM: Unveils Asia's Production Powerhouse In Bali

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Viking Sunset Studios, Bali's premier full-service production facility and exclusive beachfront movie resort, today announced its participation at the American Film Market (AFM) in Los Angeles, where it will engage with international producers and showcase the unparalleled ease and creative capacity of filming in Indonesia.

Viking Sunset Studios is making a massive splash at this year's American Film Market (AFM), bringing a slate of five diverse feature films-all entirely produced and shot in the stunning, exotic landscape of Bali. This ambitious offering highlights the studio's extensive production capabilities, which include 14 meticulously built sets deep within the Balinese jungle. The slate ranges from historical epics to genre thrills, including: An epic 1948 war movie, utilizing the studio's vast jungle sets, A heartfelt Love Story drama, A thrilling Horror movie, and two high-octane Action films

The studio's presence at AFM signals a major push to attract global blockbusters and high-end streaming content to the rapidly developing production hub in Southeast Asia.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of Viking Sunset Studios to the American Film Market," said Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "Bali offers international moviemakers not just breathtaking, natural beauty, but a production environment of unparalleled efficiency. We have strategically built diverse, ready-to-use sets across the island, all in close proximity to our main studio. This means virtually no crew movement is necessary between locations and the studio, simplifying logistics immensely. And if the surrounding beauty is not enough, we house the largest indoor green screen limbo soundstage in the world's fourth largest country, providing limitless creative freedom."

Viking Sunset Studios is positioned as the ultimate destination for seamless, high-value international production, blending tropical location shooting with cutting-edge infrastructure. While located on the beach and in beautiful surroundings, the studio and it's green screen allows for shooting any scene anywhere in the world at much lower cost than elsewhere. This was best witnessed by the big war movie recently moved from Malaysia to the jungles surrounding the studio in Bali, flying in Malaysian actors and all European producers recreating 1948 Malaysia in Bali.

Bo H. Holmgreen adds: " the biggest compliment came from the Malaysian actors commenting that our sets were more authentic than it could have been in Malaysia, and also how the producers and director enjoyed the fun and commitment the entire team from staff, crew to freelancers all worked together to be efficient over 35 shooting days. It was a great experience, and happy crews make good movies".

Beyond seamless logistics, Viking Sunset Studios guarantees cinematic excellence by maintaining a complete inventory of the world's most sought-after filmmaking tools directly on the island. This includes the latest ARRI camera systems and a full range of Leica prime lenses, ensuring international crews have immediate access to top-of-the-line equipment without the significant costs and delays of international shipment.

Viking Sunset Studios invites all interested producers, financiers, and filmmakers to visit with their staff at the American Film Market to discover how they can elevate their next project in Bali.

