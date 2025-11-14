Paris, Brussels, Riyadh - D-AI, the global artificial intelligence firm led by CEO and Founder Bijan Burnard, today announced the launch of a comprehensive governance initiative designed to set a new ethical benchmark for the AI industry. At a time when artificial intelligence is influencing national identity, public administration, economies, and cultural expression, Burnard is calling for a deliberate shift toward transparency, oversight, and pro-human development standards.

Burnard's position stands in clear contrast to the increasingly opaque governance approaches of major American AI companies. He argues that advanced AI systems should not be controlled from behind closed corporate doors, nor optimized solely for commercial leverage or scale. Instead, he asserts that AI must remain accountable to the public, culturally aware, and aligned with the long-term interests of society rather than only shareholders.“AI must strengthen societies, not override them,” Burnard stated.“Our responsibility is not simply to build powerful systems, but to ensure they are human-focused, culturally respectful, and transparently governed.”

As part of this initiative, D-AI is finalizing a publicly accessible ethics charter that will outline how the organization collects data, evaluates cultural implications, develops learning structures, and manages responsible deployment. Burnard's intent is to move beyond the industry's typical approach of publishing broad principles with no mechanisms for enforcement. The charter will instead function as a practical, reviewable, and continuously updated baseline for responsible development across all D-AI platforms and partnerships.

In addition, D-AI is establishing ongoing algorithmic auditing and bias-mitigation systems. Rather than treating AI systems as sealed black boxes, the company will make their behavior traceable and correctable. This approach makes it possible to observe how decisions are made inside the model, identify distortion or cultural imbalance, and make adjustments based on verifiable evidence. The goal is to prevent the quiet normalization of bias or homogenization and preserve the diversity of human expression and culture in the digital world.

A key element of Burnard's governance plan is the formation of the D-AI Public Advisory Council. This council will include leaders from government reform initiatives, academic educators, civil society advocates, human rights stakeholders, and experienced technical ethicists. The advisory council will not simply observe; it will participate directly in reviewing and evaluating the cultural and societal impact of D-AI systems. Its role is to provide a voice for the public within the decision-making process of a major AI developer, making D-AI one of the first companies in the sector to formally incorporate democratic influence into internal governance.

Burnard believes that nations, institutions, and cultural bodies are increasingly searching for technology partners who respect sovereignty, protect cultural identity, and promote independent innovation ecosystems rather than dependency. For this reason, D-AI is aligning itself not as a vendor, but as a collaborative partner in national development.“We are not just building models,” Burnard said.“We are building trust, stability, and socially aligned infrastructure. Human dignity and cultural identity must remain at the center of the digital future.”