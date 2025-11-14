Appy Pie Agents Launches AI Sales Agents To Help Businesses Automate Lead Generation And Customer Communication

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Sales should be about closing deals, not chasing every inquiry,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“The AI sales agents you design will help your business to respond faster, engage smarter, and sell more - without adding extra workload. We want to give every business, no matter its size, the tools to scale sales operations using AI in a simple, affordable way.”"Appy Pie Agents has launched AI Sales Agents, helping businesses create no-code virtual sales assistants to automate lead engagement and boost conversions.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 14, 2025 - Appy Pie Agents, a no-code AI agent builder, has announced the launch of AI sales agents, allowing businesses to create intelligent, automated sales assistants that can handle customer inquiries, qualify leads, and boost conversions - all without writing a single line of code. With this new update, businesses of any size can now deploy virtual sales representatives that work 24/7, respond instantly, and manage multiple customer conversations at once.

Sales teams often struggle to keep up with incoming leads, repetitive product questions, and follow-ups that require quick responses. Many potential customers lose interest before ever speaking to a salesperson. AI sales agents created on Appy Pie AI agent builder solve this problem by engaging leads automatically, collecting relevant information, sharing product details, and guiding potential customers toward a purchase or meeting - helping teams convert more prospects in less time.

The platform makes it simple for anyone, even without technical expertise, to create and train their own AI sales agent. Users can define the agent's tone, upload company-specific information, connect it to their CRM or website chat, and customize it for their industry.

Appy Pie Agents already empowers users to create a variety of role-based AI agents, including AI real estate agents, AI travel agents, AI receptionists, and more. The new AI sales agent expands this lineup, providing an automated solution for one of the most crucial parts of any business - revenue generation. The platform also features chatbot builder, allowing users to connect their AI agents directly to websites, messaging channels, or customer service tools to improve engagement and lead conversion.

About Appy Pie Agents

Appy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie dedicated to building next-generation AI tools that simplify automation across business functions. The platform is designed around a single philosophy: no-code simplicity, AI-first power. Through its Agentic AI Platform, Appy Pie Agents enables professionals and businesses to deploy intelligent automation quickly, affordably, and without technical barriers-streamlining how modern work gets done.

For more information, please visit: