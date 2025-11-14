Tallsen Hardware Unveils The Earth Brown Series: A New Benchmark In Wardrobe Storage Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) Tallsen Hardware (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd., a global leader in precision household hardware, proudly announces the 2025 launch of its latest wardrobe storage collection: the Earth Brown Series. Designed for modern interiors and inspired by natural tones, the series redefines functional storage through sustainable materials, intelligent design, and superior craftsmanship.







Elevating Wardrobe Storage with Style and Substance

The Earth Brown Series combines cutting-edge engineering with earthy aesthetics to meet the rising demand for customized intelligent storage. Featuring modular design, matching soft-closing undermount slides, each basket in the collection supports up to 30kg and operates silently for a seamless experience. Crafted from high-strength aluminum alloy and premium eco-conscious leather, every piece balances durability, sustainability, and timeless sophistication, elevating hardware from mere function to artful design.

Intelligent Craftsmanship and Distinctive Designs

The Earth Brown Series introduces a range of modular wardrobe solutions that exemplify Tallsen's mastery of precision and comfort:



SH8222 Underwear Storage Box: Combines an aluminum alloy frame with soft leather compartments to provide a gentle, elegant storage environment for intimate apparel and accessories.

SH8244 Meter Shaker + Password Drawer: Features an automatic winding system with a secure combination lock. Built with high-density board and ultra-fine leather, it offers a dedicated, secure space for valuables.

SH8233 Rotating Shoes Rack: Boasts a 360° tilting, tiered design accommodating all shoe types. A dual-track, smooth-glide mechanism ensures effortless access without bending.

SH8227 Double Buffering Lifting Clothes Hanger: Utilizes a dual-action buffer mechanism: pull down to lower, gently push to return. The premium cushioning system prevents rapid descent, ensuring safety and ease. SH8273 Side-Mounted Trousers Rack: Equipped with nine dedicated rails and fully extendable silent soft-close slides, maximizing wardrobe edge space with noise-free operation.

Each product embodies Tallsen's precision-engineered balance of form and function, meeting the evolving lifestyle needs of global wardrobe storage clientele.

Innovation Rooted in Sustainable Production

At the core of the Earth Brown Series lies Tallsen's technological expertise in soft-closing undermount slides, corrosion-resistant coatings, and modular adaptability. The collection is tailored to accommodate wardrobes of various dimensions, responding to international trends emphasizing eco-friendly, modular, and intelligent home storage. The series' signature earthy brown palette complements the 2025 global interior trend of warm organic hues, bridging functional hardware with decorative design.

About Tallsen Hardware

Established as a symbol of German precision and modern manufacturing, Tallsen Hardware (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. operates within a 30,000-square-meter industrial complex that includes a 200-square-meter marketing center, 1,000-square-meter product testing center, 1,000-square-meter exhibition hall, and a 3,000-square-meter logistics hub. Backed by a 100-member professional marketing team, Tallsen consistently delivers excellence across its extensive product range, including metal drawer systems, hidden rails, hinges, slides, gas springs, and intelligent kitchen storage solutions.

Tallsen products have passed the Swiss SGS quality test and TÜV certification, adhering to strict European EN15338 and EN15570 standards to ensure long-term reliability and performance. Through its philosophy of merging creative design with living aesthetics, the company continues to interpret spatial art with innovation and precision.

To learn more, visit Tallsen's official website.

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at... or WhatsApp at +86 139 2989 1220.

Address: Building D-6D, Guangdong Xinki Innovation and Technology Park, No. 11, Jinwan South Road, Jinli Town, Gaoyao District, Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province, P.R. China.