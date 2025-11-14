Aiot Market Recent Trends, Industry Outlook, Top Leaders And Future Outlook By 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany)."AIoT Market by Platform (IoT Device Management, IoT Application Enablement Platforms, IoT Connectivity Management, IoT Cloud, IoT Advanced Analytics), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The size of the worldwide AIoT market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% from USD 25.44 billion in 2025 to USD 81.04 billion by 2030. A number of advancements in IoT sensors and AI algorithms have improved the effectiveness of data processing, analysis, and decision-making in real-time processes in a variety of industries. The development of AI solutions for operations has been under pressure due to the increasing number of IoT devices in our society and the requirement for quicker and real-time data processing.

Download PDF Brochure@

Based on offering, the platforms segment holds the largest market size.

In the AloT market, platforms help develop and deploy AI solutions, thereby enhancing the performance and functionality of IoT systems. These platforms serve multiple purposes and are categorized into various subcategories. IoT device management is a platform that oversees the entire life cycle of IoT devices, from installation and operations to maintenance and upgrades. This process aims to ensure that the designed figures are used effectively and safely for the period for which they were intended. IoT application enablement platforms are the platforms that collect the requirements needed for the development and monetization of AIoT applications. This enables the integration of various devices and information, making it easier for application developers to create and manage applications that process data generated from IoT devices. IoT connectivity management platforms and services are designed to manage data flow within the network and between IoT devices and the cloud. An IoT cloud is defined as a service that provides a flexible architecture for storing, managing, and analyzing large quantities of IoT data to enable better and quicker business decisions. IoT advanced analytics utilizes big data analytics and AI techniques to analyze performance data collected from IoT devices, providing actionable insights that can help improve operations.

Based on deployment type, edge-based AIoT is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Edge-based AloT implementations leverage the advantage of processing data closer to the IoT devices or at the extremities, thereby reducing the dependency on high bandwidths and the latencies associated with data analysis. AloT systems with edge characteristics are managed into three major layers: the collection terminal, connectivity, and edge layer, each performing its designated functions. Specific hardware components in the collection terminal layer include sensors, vehicles, embedded systems, tags, and active mobile components that are wired to gateways through existing electrical lines. In this case, the connectivity layer also possesses field gateways that connect with the collection terminal layer using these power transmission lines. Finally, the edge layer includes functionalities such as data warehouses, data processing resources, and even insight generators within the system.

Based on region, North America holds the second-largest market share.

North America has been relatively predominant in technological advancements, widespread adoption in other industries, and significant investment in the AIoT segment. This region is expected to hold the second-largest market share of the global AIoT market due to its technological prowess. The manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation sectors are expected to be the primary drivers of IoT technology adoption. For instance, manufacturing industries utilize AIoT solutions, such as predictive maintenance and supply chain management, to drive market growth. Likewise, AIoT's primary concern in healthcare is the delivery of virtual patient care and personalized medicine.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the AIoT Market

The AIoT market uniquely combines IoT's connectivity with AI's analytical power to enable real-time, automated decision-making directly at the edge. Devices can process data locally, reduce latency, operate autonomously, and respond instantly without relying on cloud processing-critical for use cases like autonomous vehicles, smart factories, and predictive maintenance.

AIoT platforms enable seamless communication across diverse devices, sensors, networks, and applications. This interoperability creates integrated ecosystems capable of sharing insights and acting collectively. As AI models unify data from multiple IoT sources, organizations gain a holistic view of systems, enabling smarter operations and cross-domain intelligence.

A defining feature of AIoT is its ability to learn from streaming data and continuously refine system performance. AI algorithms detect patterns, predict failures, optimize resource usage, and improve processes over time. This self-learning capability transforms traditional IoT setups into adaptive, resilient, and future-ready infrastructures.

AIoT strengthens cybersecurity by detecting anomalies, identifying threats, and preventing breaches in real time. AI enhances device authentication, network monitoring, and data protection while compensating for IoT's inherent vulnerabilities. The result is a more secure, trustworthy environment for large-scale, distributed IoT deployments.

Major Highlights of the AIoT Market

The AIoT market is witnessing accelerated adoption across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, smart cities, and energy sectors. Organizations are leveraging AIoT to improve operational efficiency, enhance automation, drive predictive insights, and enable real-time decision-making-turning connected devices into intelligent, value-driving assets.

One of the biggest market highlights is the rapid integration of edge AI with 5G connectivity, enabling ultra-low latency, high-speed processing, and massive device scalability. This combination empowers advanced applications like autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, remote healthcare, and immersive AR/VR experiences.

Governments and enterprises globally are investing heavily in smart utilities, smart factories, intelligent transportation systems, and advanced surveillance infrastructure. AIoT acts as the backbone of these initiatives, providing the intelligence needed for automation, sustainability, and real-time system optimization.

As AIoT ecosystems expand, ensuring secure device communication and data governance has become a core market priority. Companies are adopting AI-driven security frameworks, zero-trust architectures, and regulatory-compliant platforms to protect sensitive data and maintain trust in large-scale, interconnected environments.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the AIoT Market

Various globally established players such as IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany). These players are focused on creating new alliances and relationships. Major firms have employed various tactics to enhance their market dominance, including partnerships, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products.

AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon, Inc., provides a comprehensive range of cloud computing services under its full legal name, Amazon Web Services, Inc. AWS offers cloud infrastructure services, including computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, mobile, developer tools, augmented & virtual reality, robotics, game tech, machine learning, management tools, content delivery, media services, customer engagement, app streaming, and security, identity, and compliance. AWS offers a range of cloud-based services, including computing, storage, networking, security, analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and developer tools. The platform is known for its flexibility, scalability, reliability, and security. It is widely used by businesses of all sizes, as well as by government agencies and non-profit organizations. With a pay-per-use model, customers only pay for the resources they actually use, making AWS a cost-effective solution for businesses that need to scale their infrastructure up or down. One of the key advantages of AWS is its global infrastructure, comprising a network of data centers situated in regions worldwide. This enables businesses to rapidly deploy and manage their applications and data across multiple regions, providing a high level of service to customers and users worldwide. AWS has a large and active community of developers and partners that offers a range of tools, resources, and services to help businesses maximize their use of the platform.

Microsoft

Microsoft operates across key segments in the tech industry, including operating systems, productivity software, server applications, developer tools, business solutions, gaming consoles, and educational services. Its productivity and business process segment features products like Microsoft Office, Office 365, and Teams. The intelligent cloud segment includes Azure, a cloud platform for deploying and managing applications. The more personal computing segment covers Windows, Surface devices, Xbox, and hardware. Its business solutions segment features Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn. The Azure IoT platform accelerates business transformation through IoT services such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart spaces, and connected products, reducing costs and unplanned downtime.