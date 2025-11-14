Pie Healthcare Introduces Point GO, An AI-Powered Movement Sensor For Athletes And Fitness Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GetNews), an innovator in personal fitness and health technology, is excited to announce the launch of PoinT GO, an industry-leading device designed to maximize the way athletes and fitness users assess and manage their training and performance.







PoinT GO, a device capable of providing pro-level performance insights, utilizes an advanced IMU (Accelerometer & Gyro) sensor and optimized AI analysis to provide accurate and comprehensive insights into an athlete's movement. By measuring factors such as movement velocity, power, jump height, and joint range of motion (ROM), PoinT GO empowers athletes, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to make informed decisions about training, fatigue management, and overall performance.

Key Benefits of PoinT GO:



Accurate: Measures with over 98%+ accuracy, validated against professional-grade equipment.

Affordable: Offers a pro-level solution at a fraction of the cost, making it accessible to all fitness levels.

Comprehensive Insights: Gain valuable information on your unique Load-Velocity Profile (LVP), 1RM (One-Repetition Maximum) prediction, fatigue levels, Reactive Strength Index (RSI), and Range of Motion (ROM).

Easy to Use: Designed for simple operation. Wear it like a watch or instantly attach it to barbells and machines with its powerful neodymium magnets.

Real-time Feedback: Provides instant audio and visual feedback through the app to ensure every rep aligns with your training goals. Track Progress: Monitor your strength and performance gains over time by tracking changes in your LVP and 1RM estimates.







The Importance of Data-Driven Training Accessing professional, data-driven training insights is a major challenge for most fitness users. Professional-grade equipment is often expensive, inaccessible, and complex. PoinT GO offers a more accurate, convenient, and affordable alternative to camera-based analysis (which can be inaccurate due to angle) and subjective training assessments.

By understanding your unique "athletic identity" through data, you can:



Identify and optimize your training loads based on LVP.

Safely predict your 1RM without lifting at maximum capacity.

Monitor daily fatigue and adjust workouts to prevent overtraining and injury.

Objectively track performance improvements in strength, power, and speed. Make informed decisions about your training program.







PoinT GO is ideal for:



General fitness users (gym-goers and home-trainees)

Amateur and semi-pro athletes

Personal trainers and gym operators Rehabilitation and physical therapy specialists

Pie Healthcare CEO, Mr. Tommy Park explained,“Objective, data-driven training is key to maximizing athletic potential and preventing injury. We created PoinT GO to make these professional-level insights accessible to everyone. It's more than a tracker, it's a data-driven personal coach that finds your unique 'athletic fingerprint' to optimize your workouts.”







Pie Healthcare is committed to providing innovative fitness technology solutions that improve the performance and well-being of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With PoinT GO, they aims to empower users with the data and personalized coaching they need to unleash their hidden potential and fundamentally change the way everyone trains.