Avondale Brings Leading Voices Together At Canada Climate Week Exchange
CCWX X Avondale is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.
Event details:
- Date: November 26, 2025 Time: all day EST Format/Location: In-Person / Toronto
To learn more about CCWX X Avondale, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
About Avondale
The Avondale Foundation is a registered not for profit that works with the public sector, foundations, higher education institutions, asset managers and private companies to advance capital velocity, advance industry-driven human resource training, and support pragmatic capital deployment to high impact projects in Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Events at Avondale
About CCWX
Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit .
