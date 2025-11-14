Avondale Brings Leading Voices Together At Canada Climate Week Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Avondale is excited to announce its participation in the inauguralAs part of this national initiative, Avondale will host CCWX X Avondale which aims to bring together leaders from finance, policy, and industry to discuss key themes shaping Canada's climate and sustainable finance landscape. Avondale is proud to host five in-person panel discussions as part of the inaugural Canada Climate Week Exchange (November 24–28, 2025). The in-person sessions, being held on Wednesday, November 26, in Toronto, will cover topics including Unlocking Capital in Canada's Building Transition, Cultivating Resilience: The Future of Agri-Food Finance, The Future of Sustainable Investing, Empowering SMEs in the Climate Action Landscape, and Accelerating EV Infrastructure Investment. Two virtual sessions will also be held: Bridging the Gap: Mobilising Institutional Capital with Green Guarantees (Nov 25) and Building Canada's Carbon Capture Value Chain (Nov 28).

CCWX X Avondale is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:



Date: November 26, 2025

Time: all day EST Format/Location: In-Person / Toronto

To learn more about CCWX X Avondale, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

About Avondale

The Avondale Foundation is a registered not for profit that works with the public sector, foundations, higher education institutions, asset managers and private companies to advance capital velocity, advance industry-driven human resource training, and support pragmatic capital deployment to high impact projects in Canada.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit .

