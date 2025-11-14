Blackrock Expands BUIDL Fund To BNB Chain As Institutional Demand Accelerates

- Binance has approved BUIDL as off-exchange collateral, providing institutions with more secure trading options



- The new share class offers faster settlement, lower fees, and broader institutional adoption across DeFi and custody platforms

BlackRock (NYSE: $BLK) has expanded its BUIDL tokenized U.S. Treasury fund to BNB Chain, marking a key step in widening access to regulated on-chain yield products. The move introduces a new share class designed for faster settlement, lower fees, and streamlined movement across one of the most active blockchain networks.

According to the announcement, Securitize and Wormhole supported the rollout, reinforcing BlackRock's broader tokenization strategy. Their infrastructure enables compliant issuance, cross-chain transfers, and the distribution of daily dividends. Moreover, the expansion coincides with a major update from Binance, which approved BUIDL as off-exchange collateral for institutional trading.

The approval grants firms the ability to back positions with tokenized Treasury assets while retaining custody, a feature that addresses long-standing concerns around counterparty exposure. Binance stated that the change strengthens its commitment to providing secure and efficient institutional access.

BNB Chain framed the launch as a pivotal moment for tokenized finance. The network highlighted that BUIDL's arrival brings regulated dollar-denominated yields into an environment already used by millions of users and hundreds of enterprise-level applications.

New Share Class Enhances Efficiency for Institutional Traders

The BUIDL Fund, now the largest tokenized real-world asset on public blockchains, offers on-chain exposure to short-term U.S. Treasuries with daily payouts. Its addition to BNB Chain supports faster peer-to-peer transfers and reduced operating costs for qualified investors. These features position the product as a practical financial tool for both DeFi platforms and traditional firms integrating blockchain rails.

Securitize, which manages over $4 billion in tokenized assets, emphasized that the expansion enhances capital efficiency in ways not possible with legacy systems. Its framework handles issuance, transfer agency functions, and regulatory compliance, forming the backbone of BUIDL's multichain market presence.

Institutional Momentum Builds Around BNB and Tokenized Finance

Binance stated that institutional clients have been increasingly requesting interest-bearing assets suitable for collateralization. Catherine Chen, head of VIP and institutional, confirmed that BUIDL's integration into Ceffu addresses that demand, even as the service continues to face past regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

Broader institutional interest in the BNB ecosystem has grown. Robinhood, Coinbase, and Kraken all added BNB trading this year, expanding liquidity for the fifth-largest cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, the exchange's relationship with major financial institutions continues to strengthen despite political controversy surrounding Changpeng Zhao's past legal challenges. BNB changed hands near $919 on Friday after a modest pullback. The asset has remained up sharply over the past year but has softened alongside Bitcoin during the recent market retreat.