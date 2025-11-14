403
Spoken Bible App Launching Q4 2025: Building Family Legacies Through The Word Of God
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Spoken, a new mobile Bible app, is helping families and friends create lasting faith legacies by recording and sharing Scripture in their own voices. This new app allows users to record, listen to, and preserve readings. Spoken brings together technology and tradition in a deeply personal way.
Built on the belief that two things endure forever-your family and the Word of God-Spoken connects generations through the simple yet profound act of reading Scripture aloud. Families can now hear loved ones read their favorite verses anytime, strengthening bonds across time, distance, and culture.
“Our mission is to create a legacy through spoken Scriptures,” said Stacey Lay, Co-Founder of the Spoken Foundation.“By empowering our users to record and share their readings, we help build a legacy of faith that can be passed down through generations.”
Lay continued,“We are a bridge connecting generations, cultures, and individuals through the profound act of recording and listening to Scripture.”
Early testers are already experiencing its impact. One shared:
“Having access to hearing my children reading Scripture is a a life-long treasure.”
Key Features of Spoken
Free to Use, Donation-Supported Model – ensuring accessibility for all.
Simple Design for All Ages – intuitive for children, parents, and grandparents alike.
Family Legacy Library – preserving Scripture in the voices of loved ones.
Early Signups Open Now at Spoken-Bible
Official Launch in early December 2025
The Spoken launch comes amid a cultural shift toward deeper connection and renewed faith. The app meets this moment by offering a family-centered way to engage with Scripture-through the voices that matter most.
Spoken invites individuals, families, and faith communities to join in building a legacy of faith. Early access signups are open now at Spoken-Bible.
About Spoken Foundation: The Spoken Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and communities through Scripture. By providing free, family-centered tools, the foundation seeks to preserve the Word of God in ways that foster connection and faith for generations.
Sign up for early access at Spoken-Bible and follow Spoken on social media:
Facebook: Spoken Bible
Instagram: @spoken_bible_
Media Contact
Spoken Foundation
Email:...
Website:
