Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fluor Corporation Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 14, 2025 FLR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Fluor Corporation" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fluor Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FLR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) costs associated with the Company's infrastructure projects; Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fluor Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until November 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

