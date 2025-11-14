Clear Street & Bitgo Announce Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combines BitGo's Trusted Digital Asset Custody with Clear Street's Modern Capital Markets Infrastructure, Enabling Clients to Trade, Finance and Custody Assets Seamlessly Across TradFi & DeFi

Enhancements to Management Team

Leaders Join from FalconX and Digital Asset Industry

John Levene Named Chief Experience Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street, (“Clear Street”,“the Company”) a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, the global leader in digital asset financial services and infrastructure. Together, the two firms intend to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance, delivering a unified, cross-asset institutional-grade experience for clients across both platforms. The partnership combines BitGo's trusted, regulated digital asset capabilities with Clear Street's advanced clearing, financing and capital markets technology and infrastructure.

Additionally, Clear Street strengthened its senior leadership team today with the appointments of Suleyman (Suley) Duyar, who will lead the firm's digital asset trading business, and Bob Rutherford, formerly of FalconX, who will oversee the company's digital asset business strategy. Clear Street also named John Levene, who was previously Head of Institutional, to Chief Experience Officer, to better reflect his fulsome set of leadership responsibilities across sales, onboarding and service, as well as co-heading and creating the firm's recently announced One Clear Street platform sales initiative.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street said,“Today's announcements of our partnership with BitGo, and enhancements to our management team reflect our dedicated focus to fulfill our mission, providing clients with the most compelling access and service, all on one singular platform. Our modern infrastructure allows us to seamlessly offer access to new asset classes and new markets with speed, transparency and precision.”

Tilly continued,“Working with BitGo provides our clients with regulated digital asset custody solutions, and BitGo's formidable client base gains streamlined access to Clear Street's swaps and derivatives products, cross-margining, multi-asset portfolio management, real time data and risk analytics and capital optimization. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing sophisticated investors the tools and access they need to trade and finance across both traditional and decentralized markets. We're thrilled to partner with BitGo to help define the future of the capital markets.”

BitGo will serve as the digital asset custodian for Clear Street, giving Clear Street's 2,300+ clients access to the security and compliance benefits of one of the world's most trusted custodians for digital assets and cryptocurrency. Conversely, BitGo's 4,600+ clients, representing more than $100 billion in custody assets, are expected to gain streamlined access to Clear Street's capital markets solutions including swaps and derivatives products, cross-margining, multi-asset portfolio management, real time data and risk analytics and capital optimization.

This partnership launches alongside Clear Street Digital, a new division dedicated to expanding the firm's reach into digital assets. It marks a major milestone in Clear Street's mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market.

Bob Rutherford, who joins Clear Street to lead the Company's digital asset strategy, said,“This partnership represents another step in institutionalizing digital assets. BitGo's infrastructure and reputation in the digital assets space, combined with Clear Street's modern infrastructure, unlocks new opportunities for institutions to trade, finance and manage assets across markets – all on one unified, realtime platform. With this partnership, we can be opportunistic across the digital asset ecosystem, exploring a number of possibilities like potentially launching a stablecoin.”

Rutherford joins from FalconX, where he served as CEO of FalconX Bravo Inc., the first CFTC-registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. He previously held senior roles at BitGo, including Executive Director of its regulated international entities, and earlier founded Hedg, a custody infrastructure company acquired by BitGo.

Working alongside Rutherford is Suley Duyar, whose primary focus will be on the Company's digital asset trading business. In 2015, Mr. Duyar founded RenGen, a research-driven digital asset trading firm. Before that, he led international ETF trading strategies at Bluefin and was an ETF trader at Gramercy, working under Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz.

Additionally, John Levene has been appointed Chief Experience Officer, in a move that reflects Levene's enterprise-wide leadership and launch of One Clear Street, the firm's unified global platform sales initiative designed to ensure clients realize the full value of Clear Street's products and services.

Levene, who joined Clear Street earlier this year as Head of Institutional, brings over 25 years of industry experience, including more than two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner and held several senior leadership roles in sales and client experience. As Chief Experience Officer, Levene will build on his deep background in digital transformation and client solutions to further strengthen Clear Street's commitment to providing seamless, technology-driven experiences for Clear Street's client base.

Media Contact:

...

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools, and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit .