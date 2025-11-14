403
Brazil Keeps Oi On Life Support As Courts Weigh Telecom Collapse
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's second-largest fixed-line operator, Oi, has been pulled back from formal bankruptcy yet again, after a Rio de Janeiro appeals court suspended a lower-court ruling that had declared the company insolvent.
At the request of major creditor Bradesco, judges ordered Oi to remain under court-supervised restructuring, arguing that a sudden liquidation would damage creditors and jeopardize essential public services.
The dispute is the latest chapter in a near decade-long saga. Earlier this week, a business court judge said there were“no surprises” left about Oi's condition, calling the company“technically bankrupt” after two failed recovery plans, roughly 15 billion reais in debt, negative equity and monthly gross revenue below 200 million reais.
Oi has already sold its mobile arm to rivals and carved out its fiber network into separate company V.tal, but the core fixed-line business remains deeply loss-making.
For the appeals court, however, Oi is still too strategic to be allowed to collapse overnight. The company maintains around 4,664 contracts with federal, state and municipal bodies and supports emergency numbers, sensitive defense communications and systems such as Caixa's lottery network.
It operates in about 7,500 locations and sustains some 13,000 jobs directly and via contractors, often in areas where there is no comparable alternative provider.
Judges also pointed to a“concrete probability” of significant inflows from an ongoing arbitration with the federal government over legacy concession rules.
Brazil faces telecom crossroads as Oi case escalates
Oi has claimed tens of billions of reais in compensation for regulatory changes that it says forced it to carry loss-making services for years. A settlement framework already discussed in Brasília links any award to fresh sector investment, but progress has been slow.
At the same time, the court ordered an investigation into the role of investment manager Pimco, now Oi 's main shareholder after a debt-for-equity swap.
Unions and partners have accused creditor-appointed managers of stripping value, authorizing heavy spending abroad and seeking to shift parts of the restructuring to foreign courts.
The ruling now turns the spotlight on Brasília. Either the federal government and regulator Anatel design a credible, funded way to maintain essential networks, or the state must accept direct takeover or the shutdown of unprofitable lines.
For investors, the case is an early test of how far Brazil will go to balance contractual discipline, foreign capital and the basic infrastructure on which a modern economy depends.
