Professor, Law, Medicine and Technology, University of Birmingham

Muireann Quigley is Professor of Law, Medicine, and Technology at the University of Birmingham, where she leads research on the legal and ethical dimensions of biomedical innovation. She is Cluster Lead of PsychLES (Psychedelics: Law, Ethics, and Society), a cross-disciplinary initiative examining the legal, ethical, and societal challenges surrounding psychedelic research and emerging therapies. Her work includes a scoping study on psychedelics and regulatory decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and contributions to debates on psilocybin in palliative care.

She is also Principal Investigator on the Wellcome Trust-funded Everyday Cyborgs 2.0 project, which explores the legal and philosophical implications of integrating medical devices with human bodies. Her broader research spans law, philosophy, and medicine, and she is the author of Self-Ownership, Property Rights, and the Human Body: A Legal and Philosophical Analysis (Cambridge University Press, 2018), which examines how law should respond to novel challenges in the governance of human biomaterials.

–present Professor, University of Birmingham

