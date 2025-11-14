403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Firm Drops Takeover Of UK's Telegraph Newspaper
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US investment group RedBird Capital Partners yesterday announced it had abandoned its takeover of The Telegraph, reigniting uncertainty over the British newspaper's future. RedBird said in a statement that it has "today withdrawn its bid for the Telegraph Media Group," which comprises the 170-year-old paper's print and online operations. RedBird struck an "in-principle agreement" in May to purchase TMG for £500mn ($660mn).
The deal concluded a protracted sale lasting around two years, which involved an intervention by the previous Conservative government. RedBird in May said the deal would unlock a new era of growth for the Telegraph and expand the paper internationally.
The deal concluded a protracted sale lasting around two years, which involved an intervention by the previous Conservative government. RedBird in May said the deal would unlock a new era of growth for the Telegraph and expand the paper internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment