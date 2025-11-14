Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Firm Drops Takeover Of UK's Telegraph Newspaper

2025-11-14 03:09:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US investment group RedBird Capital Partners yesterday announced it had abandoned its takeover of The Telegraph, reigniting uncertainty over the British newspaper's future. RedBird said in a statement that it has "today withdrawn its bid for the Telegraph Media Group," which comprises the 170-year-old paper's print and online operations. RedBird struck an "in-principle agreement" in May to purchase TMG for £500mn ($660mn).
The deal concluded a protracted sale lasting around two years, which involved an intervention by the previous Conservative government. RedBird in May said the deal would unlock a new era of growth for the Telegraph and expand the paper internationally.

