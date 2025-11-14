High-Efficiency Flat Wire Motor Delivers Power And Quiet For Linktour Evs

MENAFN - GetNews) Propelling Linktour's lightweight electric vehicles is a high-efficiency flat wire motor, a technological choice that directly contributes to the models' performance and refinement. Unlike traditional round-wire motors, the flat wire design allows for a higher density of copper in the stator, resulting in greater power and torque density within a more compact package.







This engineering advantage translates into the confident acceleration figures advertised by Linktour, including the L7e's 0-50 km/h time of 5.5 seconds. Furthermore, flat wire motors are known for their superior thermal performance, enabling better heat dissipation and sustained performance under load. Perhaps most notably for the urban environment, this type of motor operates with significantly lower noise and vibration levels.







The resulting quietness aligns perfectly with Linktour's goal of creating a "mentally lighter" driving experience, reducing auditory stress in stop-and-go traffic. The motor's high efficiency also plays a crucial role in maximizing the vehicle's range from a relatively small battery, achieving up to 120 km for the L6e and 180 km for the L7e under WMTC standards. This focus on advanced motor technology underscores Linktour's commitment to a sophisticated and serene electric drivetrain.