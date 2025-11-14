Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

High-Efficiency Flat Wire Motor Delivers Power And Quiet For Linktour Evs


2025-11-14 03:06:26
(MENAFN- GetNews) Propelling Linktour's lightweight electric vehicles is a high-efficiency flat wire motor, a technological choice that directly contributes to the models' performance and refinement. Unlike traditional round-wire motors, the flat wire design allows for a higher density of copper in the stator, resulting in greater power and torque density within a more compact package.



This engineering advantage translates into the confident acceleration figures advertised by Linktour, including the L7e's 0-50 km/h time of 5.5 seconds. Furthermore, flat wire motors are known for their superior thermal performance, enabling better heat dissipation and sustained performance under load. Perhaps most notably for the urban environment, this type of motor operates with significantly lower noise and vibration levels.



The resulting quietness aligns perfectly with Linktour's goal of creating a "mentally lighter" driving experience, reducing auditory stress in stop-and-go traffic. The motor's high efficiency also plays a crucial role in maximizing the vehicle's range from a relatively small battery, achieving up to 120 km for the L6e and 180 km for the L7e under WMTC standards. This focus on advanced motor technology underscores Linktour's commitment to a sophisticated and serene electric drivetrain.

MENAFN14112025003238003268ID1110346280



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search