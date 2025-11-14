Lucid Bots Launches Lavo AI, A Fully Autonomous Pressure-Washing Robot For Commercial Cleaning

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lucid Bots launches industry's 'first fully autonomous pressure washing robot'

November 14, 2025 by David Edwards

Lucid Bots, a pioneer in intelligent robotics, has launched the Lavo AI, the company's first fully autonomous ground-based pressure washing robot.

Designed to transform one of the most labor-intensive and high turnover cleaning tasks into a scalable, profitable service, Lavo AI marks a major milestone in Lucid Bots' mission to build robots for the people who build and maintain the world.

Transforming surface cleaning into a scalable business

With Lavo AI, operators can clean up to 6,000 square feet per hour with precision and consistency, with no manual operation required.

Built with Click-and-Clean technology powered by the Lucid OS, the robot allows operators to easily set up, save, and repeat cleaning jobs with just a few taps, delivering high-quality results that remain accurate and consistent every time.

Once deployed, Lavo AI becomes part of the modern built environment, seamlessly maintaining the surfaces that power everyday life. From arenas and campuses to gas stations, driveways, and downtown plazas, it brings automation, precision, and consistency to every square foot of the world's infrastructure.

Powered by the latest Nvidia edge-compute platform, Lavo AI uses advanced autonomy, vision systems, and mapping intelligence to safely navigate complex environments and deliver enterprise-grade performance.

Addressing a growing infrastructure challenge

With infrastructure investment at record highs and the maintenance workforce shrinking, organizations are under increasing pressure to keep facilities clean, safe, and operational.

The US janitorial services industry alone is valued at over $100 billion, yet more than 90 percent of surface-cleaning tasks remain fully manual, with autonomous systems representing less than 1 percent of total operations – according to reports from IBISWorld, 2025; Kline & Company, 2020; SoftBank Robotics America, 2019.

Lavo AI provides an immediate path forward by helping facility teams meet rising demands while reducing labor costs and increasing productivity.

Andrew Ashur, CEO of Lucid Bots, says:“We're entering an era where robots don't just assist humans – they extend human reach. With Lavo AI, we're helping industries scale faster, protect workers, and unlock productivity that was never possible before.”

Availability

Following its acquisition of Avianna AI in mid-2024, Lucid Bots continues its rapid expansion into intelligent service robotics. Limited pilot programs will begin this winter, with general availability planned for Q2 2026.

Lavo AI is available for pre-order now, with live demo events scheduled for January in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.