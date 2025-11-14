Palatial Sustainable Malibu, California Estate With Panoramic Ocean Views To Sell Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A palatial estate redefining sustainable luxury living in Malibu, California will sell at auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. 11809 Elice Street, known as 'Zero Two ', captures the essence of resort living across two acres with breathtaking whitewater ocean views stretching to Catalina Island.

Currently listed at $29.95 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Ari Wintraub of Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage. Bidding is scheduled to open on 10 December 2025 and will culminate on 17 December 2025 live as part of the firm's end-of-year“Exceptional Global Properties” sale, the first-ever auction of real estate to gavel live at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby's new reimagined worldwide headquarters in New York City. Designed in 1966 by Bauhaus legend Marcel Breuer, the Breuer at 945 Madison Avenue is one of New York's most celebrated buildings, formerly housing collections by The Whitney Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Frick Collection.

The auction comes on the heels of Concierge's last successful auction sale up the street at 11870 Ellice Street, which sold twice at auction, for $21.28 million in July 2025 in just 34 days, and for $28.09M in July 2023.

“We are excited to present another spectacular Malibu opportunity to our global audience,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Properties of this caliber are a perfect match for our innovative auction platform, maximizing exposure to qualified buyers who will appreciate the world-class design and responsible, sustainable living.”

Built in 2023 by renowned architect Doug Burdge and inspired by the Four Seasons Hualalai, the main residence of 'Zero Two' spans 16,489 square feet with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across a single story. Designed for both grand entertaining and relaxed oceanside living, the grand lanai entrance leads into the home's great room with 20-foot ceilings and panoramic ocean views. Two kitchens with three stone center islands showcase Miele and Gaggenau appliances, with a separate professional-grade workspace for catering and entertaining. The nearly 2,000-square-foot primary suite opens directly to the sounds and sight of the waves, complemented by five additional bedrooms in the main and guest houses.

The estate was crafted with wellness and recreation at its core, offering thoughtfully integrated spaces for both relaxation and activity. A library and home theater provide comfortable areas for daily enjoyment, while the gym, redwood sauna, steam room, and heated infinity pool with pavilion support an active lifestyle. Outside, residents can enjoy basketball and tennis courts lined for pickleball, a putting green, and lush tropical landscaping. A recently expanded backyard provides ample space for large-scale gatherings or recreation, while the separate guest house-connected to the main residence via an interior glass bridge-offers additional sleeping quarters and privacy. Four-plus car garages, EV charging stations, and secure staff accommodations complete the estate's infrastructure.

“'Zero Two's combination of sustainable innovation, coastal elegance, and resort-inspired lifestyle create a true island sanctuary,” added Wintraub.“This estate provides a rare opportunity for buyers to secure a move-in ready sanctuary, and we look forward to working with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to connect this extraordinary property with the right owner.”

A certified net-zero carbon residence, 'Zero Two' is Southern California's first residence to meet Marin County's Low Carbon Concrete Code, constructed with sustainably sourced lava rock, FSC-certified wood, and designed to operate entirely on electricity with Tesla Powerwalls and solar panels.

“Every detail underscores the home's commitment to sustainable luxury, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property on the California coast,” said seller Dewayne Cameron.“From the ocean views and lush landscaping to the thoughtfully designed living spaces and amenities, it's the ultimate blend of luxury and wellness.”

Nestled within MariSol Malibu, an 80-acre enclave of just seventeen estate properties, 'Zero Two' offers unparalleled privacy while remaining within easy reach of Malibu's legendary beaches, boutique shopping, cultural attractions, and private airport access. Malibu represents the pinnacle of California coastal living, where 27 miles of pristine beaches meet the Santa Monica Mountains. This exclusive neighborhood attracts residents seeking the extraordinary combination of coastal seclusion and access to urban conveniences.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography and videography should be credited to Anthony Barcelo.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

