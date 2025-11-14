THE BAHAMAS PARTNERS WITH MINDTRIP TO UNLOCK ONE-OF-A-KIND ADVENTURES THROUGH THE POWER OF AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From exploring its treasure trove of pink sand beaches to immersing oneself in the area's vibrant culture, Mindtrip's AI transforms The Bahamas' 16 uniquely captivating and distinct islands into personalized travel recommendations for singles, couples, and families alike.

Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, has partnered with the Islands of The Bahamas to transform the DMO's eye-popping content into actionable and customized trip plans. Whether a would-be traveler wants to explore the region's lesser-known islands or enjoy food festivals, scuba diving, ecotourism, and more, Mindtrip for Business helps them plan, design, and experience itineraries that exceed expectations.

“The Bahamas is the perfect partner for Mindtrip for Business because the destination offers something for every traveler,” said Andy Moss, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip.“Whether it's family fun, romance, ecotourism, or outdoor adventure, Mindtrip makes discovering and experiencing the islands effortless. It's travel planning reimagined for today's modern explorer.”

When planning a trip on , visitors will interact with Mindtrip's AI, which answers questions, suggests experiences, and instantly generates custom itineraries complete with photos and interactive maps for each point of interest based on personalized preferences.

For example, travelers may wonder when the best time is to visit the Islands of The Bahamas, which resorts are best for families, or where to find top-rated restaurants and local cuisine. They may also want to know which island best fits their needs. Mindtrip instantly processes these questions and delivers insightful answers with localized tips, eliminating guesswork and saving time.

​​“In our ongoing commitment to enhance the visitor experience, we are leveraging innovative technology to revolutionize how travelers are planning their getaway to The Bahamas,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“This partnership with Mindtrip is an exciting and important step forward in making trip planning more personalised, ensuring every visitor to our world-class destination can immerse themselves in our culture, adventures, and natural beauty even before they arrive.”

Mindtrip will also help surface up-to-date weather conditions for the region. By indexing the DMO's Hurricane page, Mindtrip delivers real-time updates on tropical storms, hurricanes, and other events that may impact travel.

With a number of different ways to reach the Islands, Mindtrip helps travelers navigate the region's 20 international airports, highlighting Nassau's easy connections to the Out Islands and daily nonstop or connecting flights from major U.S. and Canadian gateways. It also guides international visitors to the best airports for their needs, showing which countries offer regular service, such as Panama and London, along with seasonal routes from Europe and options for private charters.

“Our goal is to ensure that The Islands of The Bahamas remain a first choice for travelers worldwide,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“Through this partnership with Mindtrip, we are showcasing the vibrant culture and rich diversity of our 16 unique islands, while connecting travelers to experiences that matter most to them and offering a truly immersive view of The Bahamas.”

In addition to partnering with The Islands of The Bahamas, Mindtrip for Business works with a wide range of destinations, from national tourism boards like Brand USA and Visit Costa Rica, to U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico, state organizations like Visit California and Travel Nevada, regional DMOs like The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey, and vibrant city destinations like Visit Myrtle Beach, Visit Buena Park, New Orleans & Company and Visit Truckee-Tahoe. For more information about Mindtrip for Business and its innovative suite of solutions, please visit .

About The Islands of The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday lives. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why it's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy, and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip or on its social channels at and @mindtrip.

