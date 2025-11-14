Doug Mcmillon To Retire From Walmart In January, John Furner To Succeed As CEO
Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Friday that its CEO Doug McMillon will retire from the company in January and will be succeeded by the retailer's U.S. unit CEO John Furner, effective February 1, 2026.
The retail behemoth said that Furner was also elected to the company's board, effective immediately. Meanwhile, McMillon will remain on the board until the next annual shareholders' meeting and help ensure a smooth transition.
