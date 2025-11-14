Dan Ives Believes Pullback In Tech Stocks Was Short-Lived Mini Panic Moment, Says Investors Will Look To Play AI Revolution



Tech stocks led the market sell-off on Thursday.

Ives believes the pullback in tech stocks is a temporary turbulence. Ives said correction may actually reflect a healthy repositioning rather than structural weakness.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, sees the recent downturn in technology stocks as temporary turbulence rather than a signal of lasting weakness.

In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism despite the recent pullback in technology stocks, as investors will look to play the AI revolution card.

“We view this as short lived mini panic moment for tech stocks as we believe tech stocks will have a major rally into the rest of the year as investors look to play the AI Revolution,” Ives said in the post.

Ives also noted that he is firmly bullish on tech.

Tech once again led the market sell-off on Thursday, as concerns about AI continued to dominate. As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, the Nasdaq 100 futures declined 1.32% and the S & P 500 fell 0.87%.

Moment Of Anxiety

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ives stated that this moment of anxiety may actually underscore the strength of the underlying trend.

Ives pointed out that although technology shares have sold off amid economic data jitters, this kind of correction may actually reflect a healthy repositioning rather than structural weakness.

He believes that as foundational AI investments mature, they may trigger what he calls an“innovation renaissance” in the U.S.

With tech giants ramping up their capital expenditure to ramp up as much AI infrastructure as possible, investors have started to worry about valuations. However, analysts, including Fundstrat's Mark Newton, have allayed fears, stating that despite declines across leading tech names, the broader sector remains intact and is positioned for a rebound.

