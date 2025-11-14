Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Interim Results
| (Unaudited)
For the periods ended September 30
(Thousands, US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Investment income
|Dividends
|$
|30,197
|$
|27,627
|$
|90,130
|$
|81,307
|Other investment income
|5,051
|4,645
|18,679
|12,840
|35,248
|32,272
|108,809
|94,147
|Expenses
|Operating expenses
|(832
|)
|(1,162
|)
|(2,980
|)
|(4,047
|)
|Financing costs
|(10,203
|)
|(10,236
|)
|(30,416
|)
|(28,606
|)
|Retractable preferred share dividends
|(9,277
|)
|(8,446
|)
|(27,563
|)
|(25,248
|)
|14,936
|12,428
|47,850
|36,246
|Other items
|Investment valuation gain
|10,223
|9,469
|16,217
|10,836
|Retractable share remeasurement loss
|(1,898,035
|)
|(1,079,255
|)
|(1,191,968
|)
|(1,198,295
|)
|Exchangeable share remeasurement loss
|(76,293
|)
|-
|(55,531
|)
|-
|Warrant liability remeasurement loss
|(251,520
|)
|(114,498
|)
|(135,822
|)
|(125,950
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|(958
|)
|(873
|)
|(3,116
|)
|(2,628
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|15,197
|(7,809
|)
|(24,357
|)
|11,524
|Current tax recovery (expense)
|735
|(421
|)
|(1,812
|)
|5,906
|Deferred tax expense
|(2,014
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(2,466
|)
|(2,642
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,187,729
|)
|$
|(1,184,308
|)
|$
|(1,351,005
|)
|$
|(1,265,003
|)
Financial Profile
The Company's principal investments are its interest in 121 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BN and 26 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BAM. This represents approximately an 8% interest in BN and a 2% interest in BAM as at September 30, 2025. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities and private fund interests.
On October 9, 2025, BN completed a three-for-two stock split, increasing the number of Class A Limited Voting Shares of BN held by the Company to 181 million shares with no impact on the value of BN shares held by the Company.
The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position:
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| (Unaudited)
As at
(Thousands, US dollars)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|349,367
|$
|156,952
|Accounts receivable and other assets
|83,245
|69,776
|Investment in Brookfield Corporation1
|8,296,073
|6,949,656
|Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.2
|1,469,493
|1,669,488
|Investment in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.3
|482,451
|471,651
|Other investments
|929,505
|669,397
|$
|11,610,134
|$
|9,986,920
|Liabilities and Equity
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|$
|42,290
|$
|42,824
|Corporate borrowings
|215,169
|208,168
|Preferred shares4
|856,059
|703,044
|Retractable common shares
|8,276,638
|7,312,467
|Exchangeable shares
|337,717
|-
|Warrant liability
|640,341
|494,710
|Deferred tax liabilities
|15,408
|7,933
|10,383,622
|8,769,146
|Equity
|Accumulated deficit
|(8,453,065
|)
|(6,821,786
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|9,669,518
|8,027,580
|Non-controlling interests
|10,059
|11,980
|$
|11,610,134
|$
|9,986,920
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure
The following table reconciles Adjusted Earnings to net loss attributable to the Company for the periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:
|
For the periods ended September 30
(Thousands, US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net loss attributable to the Company
|$
|(2,187,729
|)
|$
|(1,184,308
|)
|$
|(1,351,005
|)
|$
|(1,265,003
|)
|Add back or deduct:
|Retractable share remeasurement loss
|1,898,035
|1,079,255
|1,191,968
|1,198,295
|Exchangeable share remeasurement loss
|76,293
|-
|55,531
|-
|Warrant liability remeasurement loss
|251,520
|114,498
|135,822
|125,950
|Dividends paid on retractable common shares1
|7,645
|7,646
|22,940
|20,990
|Adjusted Earnings
|$
|45,764
|$
|17,091
|$
|55,256
|$
|80,232
Notice to Readers
The Company is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.
This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, capital management and outlook of the Company, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and which are in turn based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of the Company are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions.
Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward‐looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates and heightened inflationary pressures; limitations on the liquidity of our investments; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including acquisitions and dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with the use of financial leverage; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics/pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company's documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.
We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect future results. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release and such other date specified herein. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that comparable results will be achieved in the future, that future investments will be similar to historic investments discussed herein, that targeted returns, or growth objectives will be met or investment objectives will be achieved (because of economic conditions, the availability of appropriate opportunities or otherwise).
