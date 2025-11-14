Realpha To Host Live Video Call On X Spaces To Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The virtual event will cover earnings highlights, business updates, and live-Q&A in an open ask-me-anything format.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the“Company” or“reAlpha”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced it will host a live video call on X Spaces titled“ AIRE Time With Mike” on November 21, 2025 at 12:00PM EST. Mike Logozzo, reAlpha's Chief Executive Officer, will host this live video call to discuss the Company's recent earnings results highlights during the third quarter of 2025 and updates across reAlpha's brokerage, mortgage, and title businesses, followed by an open ask-me-anything question and answer segment, where he will address questions submitted by participants in real time.

“Retail shareholders have been core to reAlpha since day one,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha.“As our new CEO, I see it as my responsibility to build trust through clarity and consistent execution. This town hall is a chance to walk through our Q3 results, share where we're headed next, and engage directly with the community that supports our vision.”

For more information on reAlpha's results during the third quarter of 2025, refer to reAlpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025, which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025.

X Spaces Call Information



Title: AIRE Time With Mike

Host: Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Live Video Call via X Spaces

Date: November 21, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Access: Available at

Q&A Participation: Retail community members are encouraged to submit questions on X by replying to @reAlpha or using #AskreAlpha and $AIRE.

Replay: Following the call, a replay will be available on realpha for at least 12 months after the call is held.



Disclosure Information

reAlpha periodically provides other information for investors on its investor relations website, X account and LinkedIn account and through various social media channels, including Giri Devanur's, reAlpha's Executive Chairman, X account and LinkedIn account Mike Logozzo's LinkedIn account and X account and Piyush Phadke's, reAlpha's Chief Financial Officer, X account and LinkedIn account as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are encouraged to monitor all of these accounts, in addition to reAlpha's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for updates, announcements, and relevant Company information.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations

...