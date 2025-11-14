Damon Provides Operational Business Update And Reports FY 2026 Q1 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Follows recent announcement of Damon's $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy at

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, today announced an operational business update and overview of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

FY 2026 First Quarter Accomplishments and Recent Highlights

Launched its $30 million Regulation A+ equity offering. Net proceeds from the offering would be primarily used to further develop Damon's personal mobility products, including advancement of its HyperSport Race electric motorcycle program and AI-enabled cloud platform - Damon I/O - designed to power the next generation of personal mobility products and services.

Completed the Hypersport Race Motorcyle (HSR) full scale clay master model. This achievement marked a key step toward prototype testing for the innovative electric motorcycle. The completion of the full-scale clay model was a critical phase in the vehicle's development, moving the Hypersport Race from a digital concept to a physical form.

Announced that its Damon I/O platform was positioned to become one of the first in the personal mobility sector to adopt end-to-end encryption for all telematics data, both in transit and at rest. This move was designed to ensure that all ride logs, location histories, diagnostics, and user profiles were fully encrypted from the edge device to the cloud server, which enhanced cybersecurity protections for this sensitive data.

Announced a new application of its Damon I/O platform, intended to deliver value to riders while creating potential new revenue streams for the Company. By combining Damon I/O's advanced data intelligence with AI-enabled interaction, track riders could benefit from a personalized performance companion designed to enhance their safety, experience, and skill development.

Unveiled the next phase in the evolution of its Damon I/O platform with the introduction of an advanced machine learning module developed by Damon to be the cornerstone of its forthcoming Hypersport Race (HSR). This enhancement enabled dynamic performance tuning based on rider behavior, vehicle data, and environmental inputs, supporting Damon's vision to transform personal mobility through smart, AI-connected experiences.

Completed its Engineering and Design Concept Development phases for its next-generation performance motorcycle, the HyperSport Race. Achievement of this key milestone marked the shift from visionary concepts to detailed engineering and refined design execution, advancing the project toward the concept validation and physical prototype development that commenced in September 2025.

Featured in an exclusive WebBikeWorld article, offering investors and enthusiasts a closer look at the company's strategic direction, innovative technologies, and market positioning in the rapidly evolving electric mobility sector. In the interview, Dominique Kwong, CEO, discussed Damon's transition to an asset-light business model, the development of its anticipated HyperSport motorcycle, and the innovative DamonTM I/O platform.

Dominique Kwong, CEO of Damon commented:

"Looking back at our recent accomplishments, we believe the past several months have been foundational for Damon, marking significant progress across our hardware, software, and financial strategies. We successfully moved the HyperSport Race from a digital concept to a physical form with the completion of its full-scale clay master model. This was a critical achievement, representing the integration of our core technology asset, the Damon I/O platform, with its flagship hardware design.

"In parallel, we continued to advance the evolution of our Damon I/O platform, which is the cornerstone of our asset-light business model. We unveiled its advanced machine learning module, designed to enable dynamic performance tuning for a smarter and safer riding experience. We also reinforced our commitment to rider trust by positioning the platform to be one of the first in the sector to adopt end-to-end encryption, enhancing cybersecurity to ensure the safety and privacy of user data. Furthermore, we announced a new application for Damon I/O, a personalized performance companion designed to enhance rider experience and safety, demonstrating a potential path to creating new revenue streams while delivering tangible value."

"The launch of our $30 million Regulation A+ offering was also a key milestone that is intended to provide the resources to advance these programs. Each of these achievements was a deliberate step in executing our strategy to become a technology leader that powers the next generation of safer, smarter, and AI-connected personal mobility."

Financial Highlights



Net loss for the quarter was approximately $3.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $320 per diluted share, in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Total cash was $0.68 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.48 million at June 30, 2025.

Total liabilities were $15.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $13.97 million at June 30, 2025.

Stockholders' deficit was $13.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $9.9 million at June 30, 2025.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $2.9 million, compared to $1.9 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $1.7 million, compared to $0.8 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

About Damon

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-enabled safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects - Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $200B global two-wheeler market by 20321. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics and engineering expertise, while seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-enabled safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.

