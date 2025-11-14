Digit7 Launches Its First AI Vision Cooler - Digitcooler! Now Live At Dallas, Texas!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 14, 2025 4:02 am - The Future of Smart Grab & Go Vending: Revolutionary AI-Powered Smart Vision Cooler Redefines Convenience with Tap, Grab, and Go in Seconds

Introducing DigitCooler by Digit7, the next-generation AI Smart Vision Cooler, now LIVE in Dallas, Texas. Designed to deliver a truly frictionless grab-and-go convenience, DigitCooler merges computer vision AI with seamless payment technology, transforming everyday retail experiences with fast, frictionless, and intelligent operations.

Unlike traditional vending machines that rely on buttons, coins, or touchscreens, DigitCooler uses AI-powered cameras and computer vision to automatically recognize products, track inventory, and process transactions in real time.

DigitCooler offers customers effortless access to their favorite drinks and snacks with a simple Tap-to-Unlock system. Customers tap their credit card, NFC, or digital wallet to unlock the door, grab what they need, and walk away. The built-in camera and computer vision AI instantly recognize products, and once the door is closed, the system automatically charges only for the items took with correct amount, and updates inventory in real time.

DigitCooler isn't just smarter for users; it's transformational for operators. With Gen AI Analytics, real-time inventory tracking, and remote monitoring, businesses gain unparalleled insight and control. The result is a more efficient, profitable, and data-driven retail model that virtually runs itself.

Proven Results That Redefine Smart Retail

- 99.9% Accuracy in product recognition and charging for selected products

- 100% Theft Prevention with Smart Door-Lock Access and AI-powered tracking

- Multiple product picks at once – boosts impulse purchases

- No stuck items, No torn/rejected bills – no customer frustration

- 70% More Sales through smarter merchandising and accessibility

- 80% Lower Operational Costs with automation and predictive maintenance

- 90% Fewer Breakdowns thanks to AI diagnostics and design simplicity

From hotels, hospitals, gyms, and airports to corporate campuses and universities, DigitCooler brings a new era of 24/7 intelligent retail to high-traffic environments. Businesses can now offer round-the-clock convenience while reducing labor and operational costs, all driven by AI technology.

For deployments call +1 945 324 0201

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading AI smart checkout and store solution provider, focused on transforming physical retail experiences with AI-driven solutions that simplify and modernize business operations. Digit7 specializes in smart store & checkout solutions powered by AI, computer vision, and IoT. From Micro Markets and AI Vision Coolers to AI Cashierless Solutions and AI Autonomous Smart Stores, Digit7 empowers businesses through smart, automated experiences that delight customers and streamline operations.

For more information on Digit7, please visit