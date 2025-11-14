AKVA Group ASA: Status Buyback Of Own Shares

From 10 November through 14 November the company bought 7,795 shares at an average price of NOK 91.53. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 49,548 shares at an average price of NOK 94.56 since 23 September.

After these transactions, the company owns 261,577 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 14 November 2025

AKVA group ASA

