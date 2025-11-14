Shufti Schedules Webinar On Addressing The 1% Gap In Identity Verification Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification leader, will host a live webinar on 14 November 2025 titled“If Your Verification System Is 99% Accurate, Are You Really Safe?” The event will address a persistent and often under-examined vulnerability in digital identity verification systems: the 1% of cases that bypass even the most accurate verification models.

Industry leaders from RegTech, fraud prevention, and compliance will explore the unseen vulnerabilities that make even high-accuracy identity verification systems susceptible to modern threats like AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities.

While most providers and platforms promote 98–99% verification accuracy, this webinar challenges that benchmark by shifting attention to the 1% of edge cases that remain unresolved, and often exploited.

From deepfake-enabled impersonation to synthetic identities engineered to pass conventional checks, these low-frequency but high-impact threats are reshaping how businesses must think about trust, defense, and compliance in digital onboarding.

The webinar will be moderated by Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer at Shufti, and will feature a panel of global experts:

-Andrei Sribny, CEO at AML Certification Center

-Ray Blake, Financial Crime Specialist at RiskAlert247

Together, the speakers will explore why modern identity fraud is no longer defined by volume but by sophistication, targeting blind spots that evade traditional models.

“Numeric accuracy alone no longer defines safety,” said Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, CCO at Shufti.“Fraudsters have learned to operate in the narrow gaps that verification models can't explain. This webinar will focus on how to detect, escalate, and neutralize those exceptions before they evolve into systemic breaches.”

Attendees will also explore why traditional metrics, accuracy, approval rates, and pass rates are no longer sufficient indicators of verification success. Instead, the conversation will propose new frameworks for measuring fraud resilience, escalation logic, and verification continuity, especially as regulations introduce stricter expectations around effectiveness, privacy, and assurance.

The panel will discuss how organizations can shift toward defense-first verification, a model that blends adaptive AI with human-in-the-loop escalation and cross-platform risk awareness.

The webinar will also reflect on current regulatory momentum. With the UK's Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act mandating identity verification for directors and PSCs at Companies House from November 2025, and other regulatory standards, businesses face growing pressure to implement identity verification systems that go beyond basic compliance.

The discussion will explore how multiple legal shifts are reshaping expectations around verification architecture, resilience, and traceability.

Event Details:

Title: If Your Verification System Is 99% Accurate, Are You Really Safe?

Date: 14 November 2025

Time: 3:00 PM GMT

Attendees can expect a candid and technically grounded conversation that goes beyond statistics. While the panel will address common gaps in identity verification systems, it will also raise new questions about what comes next: the risks no longer measured, the threats no longer obvious, and the future of trust in systems designed for safety, but often built for speed.



About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity‐verification and fraud‐prevention provider working with more than 1,000 clients in fintech, gaming, and online marketplaces across 240+ countries and territories. Its in‐house technology stack enables layered verification, including facial biometrics, document authentication, AI‐driven fraud detection, and reusable digital credentials.

Shufti holds certifications under ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, and Cyber Essentials Plus, and its solutions support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, the UK Online Safety Act, and the EU Digital Services Act.

By combining privacy‐first architecture, global scale, and regulatory alignment, Shufti helps organisations meet complex compliance demands without compromising speed or user trust.

