Nitish Kumar Silences Critics As NDA's Stellar Show In Bihar Vindicates 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Slogan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) On the eve of the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections, large posters outside the headquarters of Janata Dal (United) carried the message“Tiger abhi zinda hai (Tiger is still alive)". As the counting commenced and early trends poured in, it became clear that those words were more than a slogan -- they reflected the enduring political power of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

In the trends, as shown by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is showing a commanding lead, with seats well above the majority mark of 122 in a 243-seat Assembly. NDA stands in the leading spot with over 200 seats (as per counting around 2.30 p.m.). The strong numbers reflect not only alliance arithmetic but also Nitish Kumar's central role in the coalition's identity, which has grown rather than diminished with time.

Born in Bakhtiarpur of Patna district in 1951, Nitish Kumar came from a modest background: his father, Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, was a traditional Ayurvedic practitioner and freedom-fighter, and his mother, Parmeshwari Devi. Educated at the Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna), he holds a B.Sc. (Engineering) degree.

His political foundation lies in the JP Movement and socialist politics. He served in various capacities, including Union ministries, before becoming Chief Minister of Bihar.

Opponents such as Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor have attacked Nitish Kumar's fitness, calling him“physically tired and mentally retired”, and claiming he has become a political“mask” for the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also accused the BJP of pushing Nitish into“mental retirement”. Yet despite these jibes, many analysts argue that Nitish continues to hold significant influence and has not lost control of his political relevance.

According to his official profile, it was in November 2005 that he took office with a clear vision: establishing the rule of law, overturning what was widely described as“jungle raj”, and promoting inclusive development across all segments of society.

Nitish Kumar's governance track record is emphasised in the Bihar CM's official site as one anchored on transparency, institutional reform, and inclusive growth.

The official site states,“Within a period of only a few years, Shri Kumar has revamped many public organisations and systems... he succeeded in establishing effective law and order and rule of law, while on the other hand he has also achieved greater height in the development of Human Resource along with good infrastructure.”

Major initiatives under his leadership include: banning alcohol in 2016, improving women's educational access, boosting road and rural connectivity, decentralising governance and promoting social welfare. Such steps helped reshape the public perception of Bihar, moving it from a state defined by governance breakdown to one showing measurable progress in infrastructure and public institutions.

Nitish Kumar's political journey is defined by adaptability. His long alliance with the BJP in the NDA -- beginning in the late 1990s -- helped him defeat the dominance of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD in 2005 and build credibility as a reformer.

The 2013 split from the NDA and the disastrous 2014 Lok Sabha results -- where JD(U) won just two seats -- were a major setback. In a surprise manoeuvre, he resigned and appointed Jitan Ram Manjhi as his successor, signalling a new social coalition by elevating a leader from the Musahar community. These events highlighted his political instincts and capacity for reinvention.

He returned to the NDA later and continued to serve as Chief Minister. On January 28, 2024, he took the oath for a record ninth time.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA won a simple majority by securing 125 of the 243 seats, which was fewer than 2025 polls, while the Mahagathbandhan (RJD‐led) got 110 seats.

The slogan“Tiger abhi zinda hai” signals his enduring brand in Bihar politics.

With women's turnout reaching historic highs (69 per cent in Phase 1, 74 per cent in Phase 2) in the 2025 election, and with caste blocs (especially EBCs/Mahadalits) firmly aligned, Nitish Kumar's social base remains strong.

His track record of tackling law and order, educational reforms, rural infrastructure, and welfare schemes gives him a unique edge.

His ability to manage coalition politics, keeping JD(U) relevant, balancing BJP's ambitions, and adapting to changing dynamics, underlines his strategic value to the NDA.

In the book 'Broken Promises: Caste, Crime and Politics in Bihar', author Mrityunjay Sharma writes:“In a state where every regional party associated itself with a particular caste, such as the RJD with Yadavs, the LJP with Paswans, and the JMM with adivasis, he (Nitish) took all possible measures not to be perceived as a Kurmi-centric party.”

Sharma calls the 1990s phase of Bihar“one of the most controversial in the history of any state in independent India”, describing it as a dark era of political criminalisation, nepotism, and caste wars.

Nitish Kumar is widely credited with pulling Bihar out of the 'jungle raj' era -- a term used to describe the chaos and criminalisation under Lalu's rule from 1990-2005, when Bihar turned into a place plagued by caste atrocities and crime syndicates. During that time, the derogatory phrase,“Bhurabal Saaf Karo”, was surfacing, meaning eliminating Bhurabal -- an acronym for the four upper castes, Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin and Lala...the origin of this phrase has often been attributed to Lalu.

Nitish Kumar took Bihar from a path of stagnation to one of progress.

With the 2025 election counting underway, trends show that NDA is going to mark a big and historic milestone. In those numbers, Nitish Kumar is no longer just the Chief Minister candidate -- he is the rallying point, the face of the alliance in Bihar. Posters heralding him reflect the political reality where the NDA's fortunes are seen as intertwined with his.

As the counting progresses and the NDA's dominance solidifies, Nitish Kumar stands not just as a longstanding leader, but as the mascot of the NDA in Bihar, a title earned through years of adaptation, governance and election-winning strategy.

The BJP is emerging as 'big brother' in the NDA. The counting trends show the BJP leading and overtaking JD(U), a shift that underscores the BJP's rising dominance within the National Democratic Alliance.