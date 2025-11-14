MSGBC Conference To Explore Future-Proofing Regional Energy

The MSGBC region is standing at the edge of a new energy era, one defined by progress and partnerships. With two landmark hydrocarbon projects coming online and rapid advancements in renewable energy and infrastructure, the region is turning its natural resources into catalysts for sustainable development. MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 – taking place December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal – will feature a ministerial panel, exploring how Africa is future-proofing its resource development.

The discussion will be led by regional ministers, including Mohamed Ould Khaled Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mauritania; Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum&Mining, Senegal; Nani Juwara, Minister of Energy and Petroleum, The Gambia; Malam Sambu, Minister of Natural Resources, Guinea-Bissau; and Aboubacar Camara, Minister of Energy, Hydroelectricity and Hydrocarbons, Guinea-Conakry. Speakers are expected to provide project updates, showcase investment opportunities and highlight how policies are ensuring development translates into tangible economic opportunities.

Following the start of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project – developed in partnership with Mauritania – and the Sangomar field development, Senegal is turning toward the next phase of its energy development. The country is seeking partners to develop the Yakaar-Teranga project while advancing down- and midstream projects such as the SAR Refinery expansion and the Réseau Gazier du Sénéga pipeline network. These projects will not only ensure Senegal takes full advantage of its natural resources but supports regional development through cross-border energy distribution.

Mauritania is also looking towards future developments. On the back of GTA, the country is seeking partners to advance the BirAllah development and has already implemented measures to leverage GTA gas. In August 2025, the country launched a tender for a 230 MW gas-fired power plant, including associated gas pipeline and electrical infrastructure. The country is also advancing green hydrogen projects, including the 30 GW AMAN development and the 10 GW Project Nour. Through policy, the country aims to enhance resource monetization. Notably, the country adopted a decree in June 2025 to regulate gas flaring and is preparing to auction 15 blocks as part of a drive to attract investment.

Guinea-Bissau is making a play for frontier exploration, with energy major Chevron acquiring two oil exploration blocks in November 2025. The company assumed operatorship of Blocks 5B and 6B and plans to leverage legacy 2D and 3D seismic data to assess options for testing the petroleum system. The deal follows Apus Energy's acquisition of the Sinapa and Esperanca licenses in 2023 and subsequent drilling of the Atum-1 well. Beyond exploration, Guinea-Bissau is advancing policy work in the oil and gas sector, having begun to develop a cooperation framework with Azerbaijan to explore upstream potential.

Guinea-Conakry is finalizing terms for a 22-block licensing round, aimed at advancing exploration and unlocking offshore potential. Supporting exploration, the country established a National Seismic Data Visualization Center in partnership with SLB and TGS to enhance geological understanding for prospective investors. Downstream, the country is constructing a $300 million LNG terminal at the Port of Kamsar to import regional gas products. The project includes the development of a 1,900 MW gas-to-power plant, completing other generating projects including the 450 MW Souapiti, 300 MW Amaria and 294 MW Koukoutamba hydropower facilities.

For The Gambia, partnerships and policies are a cornerstone of the country's energy strategy. The country is working on a new petroleum exploration, development and production bill to enhance transparency in licensing and streamline approval processes. A partnership has also been established with Turkey, strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure investment. These efforts aim to incentivize foreign investment while advancing energy projects in the country.

“With major hydrocarbon projects coming online and green energy solutions gaining ground, the MSGBC region is taking bold steps to ensure resources translate into long-term prosperity. The ministerial dialogue is about shaping policy that balances growth, equity and sustainability - setting a clear roadmap for the next generation of African energy leadership,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

