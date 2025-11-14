Advances In Semiconductor Technology Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities In AI Advancements, Premium Consumer Electronics, Data Centers, And 5G Networks
Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Advances in Semiconductor Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Next-generation chips represent the next frontier of semiconductor technology, incorporating advancements in design, materials, manufacturing process, performance, and packaging. Next-generation chips are paramount to the digital transformation heralded by growth in AI tools. Next-generation chips can be found in the latest premium consumer electronics, data center servers, 5G network equipment, satellite broadband and earth observation, commercial and military radar, and other defense systems.
Key Highlights
- From 2026 to 2028, fabs will face considerable engineering challenges as they try to break the 2-nanometer (nm) barrier. ASML will continue its global dominance in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, but China is rallying its local industry to develop a homegrown alternative. Realistically, 2029 or 2030 would be the earliest that China could challenge ASML globally. Due to the high growth in AI chip demand, the demand and performance requirements for high bandwidth memory (HBM) will continue to grow. SK Hynix and Micron Technology appear to be accelerating ahead of Samsung Electronics, which is reportedly experiencing low HBM yields. AI ASICs' share of the AI chips market will increase from 10% in 2024 to over 25% by 2028. The $10 billion contract that OpenAI awarded Broadcom in September 2025 will only inspire other Big Tech companies to continue to develop and procure AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that fit their specific AI requirements.
Scope
- This report analyzes recent advances in semiconductor technology. In particular, it looks at the latest innovations in photolithography, integrated circuit packaging, and transistor design. The report also includes details of developments in power semiconductors, photonic chips, and ready frequency chips for 6G.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Introduction to Next-Generation Chips Advances in Photolithography Advances in Integrated Circuit Packaging Advances in Transistor Design Power Semiconductors Photonic Chips Radio Frequency Chips for 6G The Path to Quantum Computing Glossary Further Reading Report Authors Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- AccoPower Advantest Alibaba AMD Analog Devices Ansys Applied Materials Arm ASML ASMPT Atom Computing Atos AWS Ayar Labs Baidu Besi Broadcom Cadence Cambricon Capella Space Cerebras Changchun Institute of Optics, Finae Mechanics & Physics (CIOMP) ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) Cisco Coherent D-Wave Dupont Ebara Epiworld International Fuji Electric Geely Global Foundries Google GTA Semiconductor GUC Hanmi Hanwha Harbin Institute of Technology Hitachi Hi-Tech HiWafer HPE Huawei IBM ID Qunatique Infineon Infleqtion Innoscience Institute of Microelectronics Chinese Academy of Science (IMECAS) Intel IntelliEPI IonQ IQE JoinSilicon KLA Knowm Kokusai Electric Lam Research LightSynQ Lumentim MagicQ Marvell MediaTek Meta Microchip Micron Technology Microsoft Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsubishi Electric Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) Nokia NTT Numenta Nvidia NXP O-BASF Onsemi OpenAI OpenLight Pasqal PsiQuantum Qorvo Quantinuum Quantum Brilliance Qubitekk QuEra Quintessence Labs Qunatum Motion QunatumCTek Renesas Rigetti Computing ROHM Samsung Sanan Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE) Shin Etsu SICC Siemens Silicon Quantum Computing SK Hynix SK Siltron Skyworks SMIC Socionext Soitec Solvay SST ST Microelectronics Sumitomo Electric SUMC SUSS Synlight Crystal Synposys SynSense TankeBlue Teradyne Texas Instruments Tianyu Tokyo Electron Toshiba TSMC Tysic University of Science and Technology VPEC Wolfspeed Xanadu X-FAB Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) Zeiss ZTE Zuken
