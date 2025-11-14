FAB Launches €850 M Green Bond At 3.12%

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank P. J. S. C., has priced a €850 million benchmark five-year Regulation S green bond carrying a coupon of 3.1201 per cent, underlining its growing role in sustainable finance. The offering, which drew strong investor demand, was set at 70 basis points over the five-year euro swap rate.

The bank holds credit ratings of Aa3 from Moody's Investors Service and AA- from both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, each with a stable outlook. This backing supports its ability to tap international debt markets effectively. The green bond marks one of the largest single-issuance Euro-denominated sustainable financings in the Gulf region this year.

FAB's issuance follows a growing trend of Gulf-region banks seeking to align capital-markets activity with environmental, social and governance criteria. According to the bank's Sustainable Finance Framework, the institution has targeted USD 135 billion in sustainable and transition finance by 2030, increasing the ambition by 80 per cent in 2023. The framework also embeds ESG review and classification for every debt and equity instrument issued by the bank.

Market analysts interpret the strong pricing as a signal of investor appetite for high-quality, sustainability-labelled debt from the Gulf. One observer noted that the tight spread and size of the issue reflect“a vote of confidence in both FAB's credentials and the region's green financing prospects”. The bank's previous issuance in the sustainability-linked debt space included a USD 750 million five-year“low carbon energy” bond issued under its EMTN programme, which was the first of its kind globally by a financial institution to use proceeds for nuclear power generation refinancing. This earlier transaction set a precedent for innovation in the sustainable debt market.

See also Turkish Airlines Secures US$412 Million Chinese Loan

Proceeds from the new green bond will be allocated exclusively to projects that meet FAB's classification criteria under its Sustainable Finance Framework - namely activities aligned with energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable water management and other eligible categories across multiple geographies. The bank reports prior projects spanning the UAE, United States, Africa and France.

The issuance also comes as regulatory and investor scrutiny of use-of-proceeds and impact reporting increases. Financial-markets participants point to the need for transparency in how green bonds deliver outcomes and stress the importance of robust external review. FAB has published annual reporting on its sustainable finance commitments, including an ESG and Sustainable Finance Committee responsible for eligibility assessment of transactions.

Notably, the gulf region remains under-penetrated in labelled green and sustainability debt relative to global averages, creating potential for growth. The International Capital Markets community highlights the importance of high-grade regional issuers entering the market to build reference benchmarks and deepen liquidity. The strong pricing achieved by FAB could encourage other Gulf-based banks and corporates to pursue green or transition debt under credible frameworks.

FAB's move also dovetails with the UAE government's strategic push towards a net-zero economy and diversified financing of infrastructure and low-carbon projects. The financial sector's role in supporting the transition has been emphasised by regulators as critical. By issuing a large-scale, euro-denominated green bond, FAB is signalling both to regional peers and global investors that it is aligning capital-markets strategy with sustainable development objectives.

That alignment is more than symbolic. The debt raised carries a fixed coupon of 3.1201 per cent over five years, offering investors in the euro market exposure to high-quality credit while contributing to thematic portfolios linked to climate and sustainability. For FAB, the cost of funding appears favourable in a period of elevated global yield levels and refinancing risk for many borrowers. The balance between cost and labelled-finance credentials suggests the deal was executed with strong timing and investor positioning.

See also Abu Dhabi and Singapore Seal Key Infrastructure Alliance

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.