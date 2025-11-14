(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 November 2025 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 12,664 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 482.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 489.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 487.433473

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,310,216 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,620,214 have voting rights and 1,727,589 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 12,664 487.433473

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 40 484.00 08:12:41 LSE 139 484.00 08:12:41 LSE 108 484.00 08:13:41 LSE 71 484.00 08:13:41 LSE 243 484.00 08:13:41 LSE 179 485.50 08:39:50 LSE 616 486.50 10:43:40 LSE 494 487.50 11:07:05 LSE 205 487.50 11:07:05 LSE 205 487.50 11:07:05 LSE 334 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 474 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 180 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 1 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 3 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 7 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 14 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 178 488.50 11:07:22 LSE 1 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 10 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 194 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 48 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 147 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 10 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 34 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 29 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 33 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 109 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 157 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 48 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 34 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 29 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 33 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 71 489.00 11:07:22 LSE 177 488.00 11:07:22 LSE 205 488.00 11:07:55 LSE 363 488.00 11:07:55 LSE 205 488.00 11:07:55 LSE 205 488.00 11:07:55 LSE 712 488.00 11:08:03 LSE 205 488.00 11:08:03 LSE 1,084 488.00 11:08:03 LSE 358 488.00 11:08:03 LSE 205 488.00 11:08:05 LSE 205 488.00 11:08:05 LSE 205 488.00 11:08:05 LSE 410 488.00 11:08:05 LSE 1 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 204 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 141 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 219 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 407 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 388 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 205 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 155 488.00 11:14:05 LSE 191 487.00 11:18:17 LSE 217 486.00 11:55:43 LSE 182 485.00 12:30:11 LSE 246 485.00 12:30:11 LSE 1 485.50 12:58:47 LSE 249 485.00 13:09:24 LSE 69 485.00 13:09:24 LSE 179 486.00 13:59:12 LSE 414 486.00 13:59:12 LSE 179 482.50 15:51:10 LSE

