Tenders Reach USD 4 Billion In Qatar

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Government tenders and auctions in Qatar totaled around QAR 15 billion, equivalent to USD 4 billion at the current exchange rate, in the third quarter of this year, the state news agency (QNA) reported based on information from the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, QAR 9.7 billion (USD 2.6 billion) were awarded to Qatari companies, while foreign firms received QAR 5.5 billion (USD 1.4 billion). There were 1,027 transactions, mainly in the areas of transport and communications, municipalities and environment, energy, and health.

QNA also released data on Qatar's public budget for the third quarter, as reported by the Ministry of Finance. The country recorded revenues of QAR 49.1 billion (USD 13.2 billion at the current exchange rate) and expenditures of QAR 50.6 billion (USD 13.6 billion). Most of the country's income came from the oil sector. The average price of a barrel of oil during the period was USD 68.1.

